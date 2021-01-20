Record corn crop, rising commodity prices usher in promising new year for farmers

For other Nebraska crops in 2020:

— Sorghum for grain production in 2020 is estimated at 13.7 million bushels, up 13% from 2019. Yield, at 91 bushels per acre, is down 2 bushels from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 150,000 acres, is up 15%. Sorghum-for-silage production is 180,000 tons, down 70%. Silage yield of 12 tons per acre is up 2 tons. Sorghum-for-silage harvested acreage of 15,000 acres is down 45,000 acres. Sorghum acreage planted for all purposes is 195,000 acres, down 5,000 acres from 2019.

— Alfalfa hay production, at 3.27 million tons, was down 9% from a year earlier. The average yield, at 3.8 tons per acre, is unchanged from 2019. Area harvested, at 860,000 acres, was down 9%. Alfalfa haylage and greenchop production, at 231,000 tons, was up 13%. The average yield, at 6.6 tons per acre, was up 2.5 tons per acre. Area harvested, at 35,000 acres, was down 15,000 acres. Seedings of alfalfa during 2020 totaled 100,000 acres, down 40,000 acres from a year earlier.