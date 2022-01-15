Record number of COVID-19 cases seen in Central District Health Department area

“This record number of cases and positivity can be attributed, in part, to the extremely transmissible omicron variant,” according to the CDHD release. “Currently, case counts are hitting young people the hardest with ages 10-49 seeing the highest number of positive cases. Also of concern are rapidly rising cases in the 0-9 age range.”

In Hall County, 1,160 cases were reported, with 127 reported in Hamilton County and 86 in Merrick County.

“Breakthrough infections are common with the omicron variant, but those who are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations (two doses plus a booster) are exponentially less likely to suffer the worst effects of the virus, including persistent fever, lung damage and death,” reports the CDHD.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, those who have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized and those who had received their booster dose were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized than people who were not vaccinated. These numbers, taken from actual hospitalizations in Nebraska in December, mirror data from the rest of the country.