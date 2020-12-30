Record snowfall blankets G.I., Hastings

A year-end snowstorm blanketed Grand Island and central Nebraska beginning in the early morning hours Tuesday.
It was a record snowfall for Grand Island on that date at 3.8 inches. That broke the previous record of 3.5 inches, which was set in 1936.
Grand Island also surpassed the daily precipitation record with .35 of an inch. The previous record was .31 of an inch, which was set in 2006.
December has proven to be a snowy month. With Tuesday’s snow, Grand Island has received 12 inches during December. The 30-year average is 4.8 inches of snow in December. So far, for the year, Grand Island has had 13.5 inches of snow. The 30-year average is 9 inches.
Hastings also had a record snowfall of 3.7 inches Tuesday. The previous record of 2 inches was set in both 1946 and 1973.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the snow began falling about 11 p.m. Monday and continued to fall steadily through the night into the morning hours Tuesday.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning early Tuesday morning through midnight. But the storm had moved out of the area by 6 p.m.
At the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island, .25 of an inch of precipitation, or more than 3 inches of snow, had been recorded by 6 p.m. Winds were from the southeast at 10-13 mph. Temperatures were in the mid-20s.
After 6 a.m., only .11 of an inch of precipitation was recorded at the airport.
As daylight neared, light snow continued, but the southeast winds began to pick up, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
The wind caused snowdrifts and poor visibility as people took it easy going to work in the morning. Roads throughout central Nebraska were completely covered.
By 10, .33 of an inch of precipitation had fallen in Grand Island and the temperature was slowly on the rise. There was also sleet and freezing rain, along with the snow, adding to the difficult driving conditions. Ice accumulations were about .10 of an inch.
The light precipitation continued through the morning before tapering off during the afternoon and evening. With the strong wind, morning temperatures felt more like about 10 degrees. With the winter mix, a glaze of ice occurred on top of the snow later in the morning and through the afternoon.
Grand Island’s Streets Division started clearing snow emergency routes at 2:30 a.m. According to Shannon Callahan, city street superintendent, crews were to continue keeping emergency routes open as the snow continued into the evening.
Callahan said Grand Island residential areas and local roads will be plowed due to the snow accumulation. They had planned to begin around 10 p.m. unless more snow moved into the area and they had to return to plowing snow emergency routes.
She said the downtown area clearing/hauling is planned for Wednesday beginning at about 8 p.m. The city will make an official announcement Wednesday to ensure its timeline is still intact.
Prior to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Grand Island had had nearly 10 inches of snow since October, with more than 8 inches occurring this month.
Moisturewise, December precipitation was .85 of an inch. That is nearly .3 of an inch more than the 30-year average. Temperatures have been more than 3.5 degrees above the 30-year average this month.
Many area communities have been on the dry side this year as a drought has gripped central Nebraska this fall. Grand Island has also been below normal precipitationwise with 22.98 inches of moisture recorded, including Tuesday’s snowstorm. The 30-year average is 26.61 inches.
In contrast, Hastings has only received 16.74 inches, including Tuesday’s precipitation.
Prior to this winter storm, soil temperatures throughout south central Nebraska were still above freezing, which helps to allow the soil to absorb more moisture in its soil moisture reserves.
Wednesday’s high will be near 28. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night’s low will be about 10, with wind chill values between zero and 5. Southwest winds will be about 5 mph.
On Thursday, it will be sunny with a high near 32 and a low of about 11.
New Year’s Day’s high will be about 30, with a low of about 13.
During the weekend, Saturday’s high will be near 35, with a low of about 19. Sunday’s high will be near 40, with a low of about 24.
On Monday, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 40.