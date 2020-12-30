Record snowfall blankets G.I., Hastings

After 6 a.m., only .11 of an inch of precipitation was recorded at the airport.

As daylight neared, light snow continued, but the southeast winds began to pick up, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

The wind caused snowdrifts and poor visibility as people took it easy going to work in the morning. Roads throughout central Nebraska were completely covered.

By 10, .33 of an inch of precipitation had fallen in Grand Island and the temperature was slowly on the rise. There was also sleet and freezing rain, along with the snow, adding to the difficult driving conditions. Ice accumulations were about .10 of an inch.

The light precipitation continued through the morning before tapering off during the afternoon and evening. With the strong wind, morning temperatures felt more like about 10 degrees. With the winter mix, a glaze of ice occurred on top of the snow later in the morning and through the afternoon.

Grand Island’s Streets Division started clearing snow emergency routes at 2:30 a.m. According to Shannon Callahan, city street superintendent, crews were to continue keeping emergency routes open as the snow continued into the evening.