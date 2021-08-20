Recreational river access enhanced in Valley County

ORD — Several community partners have teamed up to capitalize on one of Valley County’s cherished natural resources — the North Loup River — to boost outdoor recreation and economic activity.

The North Loup River Water Trail Project has been in the works for many months and the ultimate vision is multifaceted.

Phase I of the project includes the development of a river access point at the Ord Veteran’s Grounds, public access land owned by Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38. The property, which is free for the public to access during the outdoor recreation season from April 1 through Oct. 1, is located along the river 1.5 miles north of Ord on 476th Avenue.

Phase II of the project includes the development of amenities at Anderson Island, property owned by the city of Ord off the Highway 70 bridge on the northeast edge of Ord.

Improvements made to both sites will not only create ease of entry and exit from the river but also provide additional amenities for residents and visitors utilizing the river for recreation.

Phase I of the project is underway at the Ord Veteran’s Grounds. A non-permanent floating dock is being installed, which will create convenience and safety for kayakers to access the river.