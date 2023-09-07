The collection of aluminum cans has become an important revenue source for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

Because of inflation, Habitat decided to stop asking people for monetary donations all the time, said Executive Director Alyssa Heagy. Instead, Habitat representatives started "asking people to give their cans. Because that's something that's easier to do," she said.

As a result, the recycling program has become Habitat's second-largest recurring revenue stream.

From May to July of this year, Grand Island Habitat recycled 11,029 pounds of aluminum cans. For that effort, Habitat won a nationwide competition for the fourth time in a row. The competition is administered by the Novelis aluminum company and Habitat for Humanity International.

Grand Island Habitat received $7,000 for its work, including $6,000 for finishing first.

The amount recycled in May, June and July was 2,026 pounds more than local volunteers collected over a three-month period last year.

Grand Island "has just been dominating the competition," Heagy said.

Grand Island Habitat does well "because we have so many people who are willing to collect cans for us," Heagy said.

She is "extremely grateful" to all those who donate and recycle aluminum cans. "This is extremely beneficial to our community," she said.

"The Novelis Can Grant is a prestigious national competition, and our consistent success is a testament to the dedication of our incredible Can-Do crew and the steadfast support of our local community," says a Habitat news release.

The Can-Do crew consists of volunteers who take the cans from collecting sites to Kramer's Auto Parts and Iron Co.

Habitat provides affordable housing solutions for those in need. Habitat's greatest revenue source is the mortgage payments made by homeowners.

Until 2022, Novelis Can Grant competitions were held once a year. Now, there are two per year. Each covers a three-month period.

People can support Habitat by donating aluminum soda and beer cans. Vegetable cans are not needed, Heagy said.

Drop-off points are in Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties. One of the locations is outside Ace Hardware in Grand Island.

People may also drop off cans at Grand Island's Habitat for Humanity office, at New York Pizza on South Locust Street and at Viaero Wireless at Highway 281 and Capital Avenue.

Drop-off points are also at two Pump & Pantry locations in Grand Island -- at Stolley Park Road and 281, and at Shady Bend and Bismark Road.

Drop-off sites are also at Pump & Pantry stores in Central City, Chapman, Cairo, St. Libory, St. Paul and Aurora, as well as the United Methodist Church in Wood River.