Red Cross encourages blood donations from people vaccinated against COVID-19

Blood has a shelf life, Murray said.

“We can keep blood on the shelf for 42 days,” he said. “That means we may be in OK shape now, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to be OK four to five weeks from now. You still need to give now so we can continue to have blood now, when patients and hospitals are needing it.”

Donations first go to local facilities. Any additional donations go to regional processing centers where testing is done and it is distributed to where the need is greatest.

“We try to take care of local needs first. If we’re able to address that and there’s need somewhere else, we can send it there,” Murray said. “The same thing goes here. If we have a greater need, blood can be shipped in from another location to support our area.”

Convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is still being collected to help patients afflicted by the virus.

“If you have those antibodies, we’re going to reach out to you and see if you’re interested in donating plasma,” he said. “If you have had COVID and recovered, we encourage you to sign up to give plasma. That is what we can use to treat patients who are currently impacted by COVID.”