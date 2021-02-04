Red Cross encourages blood donations from people vaccinated against COVID-19

Donations to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa have dropped due to winter weather.
Since the start of the year, more than 1,200 donations have been canceled, said Josh Murray, Red Cross regional communications director.
“We usually deal with winter weather this time of year, but January was a challenging month for us,” he said.
Donations are also affected by seasonal illness, and the nonprofit continues to be limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we first come off the holidays, it’s always tricky because people are busy and traveling, and then you get the winter weather,” he said. “Add the pandemic on top of that, and we have cold and flu season going on, so sometimes people are sick and unable to give because of illness.”
Red Cross works to reschedule the appointments and create other opportunities for people to donate.
“We do encourage anyone who had their appointment canceled to please try to reschedule so we can continue to collect that and meet the needs of those who are struggling,” Murray said.
Supplies have not reached a critical point.
“Our blood supply is in OK shape right now,” he said, “but we are concerned as we move through the winter, being able to maintain that healthy supply because of all those factors.”
Blood has a shelf life, Murray said.
“We can keep blood on the shelf for 42 days,” he said. “That means we may be in OK shape now, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to be OK four to five weeks from now. You still need to give now so we can continue to have blood now, when patients and hospitals are needing it.”
Donations first go to local facilities. Any additional donations go to regional processing centers where testing is done and it is distributed to where the need is greatest.
“We try to take care of local needs first. If we’re able to address that and there’s need somewhere else, we can send it there,” Murray said. “The same thing goes here. If we have a greater need, blood can be shipped in from another location to support our area.”
Convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is still being collected to help patients afflicted by the virus.
“If you have those antibodies, we’re going to reach out to you and see if you’re interested in donating plasma,” he said. “If you have had COVID and recovered, we encourage you to sign up to give plasma. That is what we can use to treat patients who are currently impacted by COVID.”
People who have had either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood.
Deferrals remain in place as new vaccines begin to emerge, such as one being marketed by Johnson & Johnson.
“Originally we needed to wait a few weeks, but now there’s no deferral,” Murray said. “If you have one of the new ones, we will ask you to hold off.”
It is noted as part of the donor’s health history if the donor has been vaccinated.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to donate online via redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Businesses and local organizations are encouraged to host their own blood drives.
“Several of the places where we have blood drives, like churches and schools, are either closed or they’re limiting who is in their building, so we’re unable to have the blood drives we regularly have this time of year,” Murray said. “We’ve had to move around and found new locations, but we still need people to sponsor blood drives.”
The generosity of donors is always appreciated, he said.
“We’re so grateful,” Murray said. “We can’t do what we do without the donations, obviously, and that’s the only source of blood for all the transfusions that are happening in our hospitals. It’s an important need.”