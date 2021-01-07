Red Cross has an urgent need for convalescent plasma

Your plasma can help lessen the suffering of people with COVID-19, whether you know you’ve had the coronavirus or not.
If you’ve fully recovered from COVID-19, you can make a plasma-specific donation at the American Red Cross. That plasma will be given to hospitals for treating COVID patients. Convalescent plasma is believed to lessen the symptoms of those patients and possibly lead to a quicker recovery, said Josh Murray of the Nebraska-Iowa Region of the American Red Cross.
Regular blood donors also can help COVID patients. All blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. “If we find out you have the antibodies in your blood, we can take the plasma from those donations and use that as well,” Murray said. That donation won’t be quite as effective as a plasma-specific donation.
But you might be able to do more. Everyone who donates blood is notified within five or six days if they’ve tested positive or negative for COVID-19. If you’ve tested positive, the Red Cross will ask if you’d like to set up an appointment to give plasma in the future.
Those who’ve had COVID can donate convalescent plasma every seven days for up to three months.
At this point, many people have had COVID-19. The Red Cross would like to see as many of those people as possible at its blood donation centers.
Each person who donates convalescent plasma “can help out several people” during the span of a few months, Murray said.
“If you’ve fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, your convalescent plasma donation may help up to four coronavirus patients in need,” according to the Red Cross website.
Donna Rios is one person who’s helped out a number of others. The Kearney woman, who’s had COVID-19, made her fifth convalescent plasma donation Wednesday at the American Red Cross in Grand Island.
Rios’ mother was in the intensive care unit of a Kearney hospital for 39 days with COVID-19, never going on a ventilator. She received convalescent plasma in the hospital.
So Rios, a regular blood donor, wanted to provide convalescent plasma for other COVID patients. She would like to see others do the same.
Hospitals want to use convalescent plasma as a treatment for patients, Murray said. “The demand has grown quite a bit.”
The American Red Cross wants to be able to meet that demand to help people who currently have COVID-19, said the regional communications director, who works in Omaha.
The Red Cross website indicates there is an urgent need for “this potentially lifesaving blood product.” Hospital distributions of convalescent plasma have increased about 250% since October. More donors are needed as soon as possible to lessen the national shortage.
People eligible to donate convalescent plasma must have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, are fully recovered and have been free of symptoms for at least 14 days.
Those who would like to donate convalescent plasma should first complete a donor request form at redcross.org.
People who had the coronavirus back in March or April might not think they can help, Murray said.
But the Red Cross urges those people to come in anyway to find out if they are eligible. Failing to come in could be “a missed opportunity,” Murray said.
Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that has several duties, including helping to maintain blood pressure and supplying critical proteins for blood clotting. Aside from COVID-19, plasma helps save the lives of trauma patients, burn victims and those receiving blood transfusions.
To schedule an appointment at the Grand Island Red Cross, call 308-646-3304 or send an email to lauren.post@redcross.org.