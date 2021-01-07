Red Cross has an urgent need for convalescent plasma

Your plasma can help lessen the suffering of people with COVID-19, whether you know you’ve had the coronavirus or not.

If you’ve fully recovered from COVID-19, you can make a plasma-specific donation at the American Red Cross. That plasma will be given to hospitals for treating COVID patients. Convalescent plasma is believed to lessen the symptoms of those patients and possibly lead to a quicker recovery, said Josh Murray of the Nebraska-Iowa Region of the American Red Cross.

Regular blood donors also can help COVID patients. All blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. “If we find out you have the antibodies in your blood, we can take the plasma from those donations and use that as well,” Murray said. That donation won’t be quite as effective as a plasma-specific donation.

But you might be able to do more. Everyone who donates blood is notified within five or six days if they’ve tested positive or negative for COVID-19. If you’ve tested positive, the Red Cross will ask if you’d like to set up an appointment to give plasma in the future.

Those who’ve had COVID can donate convalescent plasma every seven days for up to three months.