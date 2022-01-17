 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers; bootcamp scheduled in Grand Island
Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers; bootcamp scheduled in Grand Island

The American Red Cross is looking for new members for its disaster action team.

The Red Cross will train these volunteers at an Everyday Heroes Boot Camp set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 or March 19 at the American Red Cross, 404 E. Third St. in Grand Island.

Volunteers administer immediate financial and emotional support to people after fires, floods, tornadoes and other disasters. Volunteers also will refer people to experts who can provide spiritual, health and mental health support.

The free all-day training will be offered in person or virtually.

For more information, email Marion McDermott at marion.mcdermott@redcross.org. visit www.redcross.org/ne.omaha, or call 308-258-1536.

