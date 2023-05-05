It seems there are still more housing projects to come in Grand Island.

The City Council approved the redevelopment plan for the land south of 13th Street and east of the Moore's Creek Drainway during a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, April 25. The project request is around $2.9 million of Tax Increment Financing to build more residential housing units and extend Claude road.

Concord Investments LLC seeks to redevelop the 22.5 acres of land behind the old K-mart building. The land is currently being used as a crop field, specifically growing corn or beans.

Concord Investments plans to build 84 units of housing, along with amenities such as a clubhouse, recreation area, parking spaces and a pool. The apartments will be villa-styled, offering both single and duplexes, with up to three bedroom units.

“It’s really a nice mix of apartments which doesn’t give that bland, old apartment complex look that nobody really likes, but sometimes is more efficient,'' attorney Tim O’Neill, who was representing Concord Investments and manager Larry Bird, said.

Concord Investments has also proposed to replat the land with two commercial lots on the north and south ends of the property. The project will also extend Claude road along the west side of the property, connecting it to Concord Avenue and West 13th Street.

The project plans to use money from TIF to help with the infrastructure of the apartments, as well as the Claude road expansion. Concord Investments requested $2,967,963 worth of TIF.

According to the redevelopment plan amendment document, Concord Investments has owned the property for more than 25 years. According to O’Neill, they have wanted to use the land to make apartments a couple of times, but it never made economic sense.

“When the TIF opportunity came into play,” said O’Neill, “it really brought it home that this was something we could do.”

Council member Mitchell Nickerson was interested in the architecture and layout design for the project, stating that innovative and intriguing were the first words that popped into his head.

“When I look at this layout, obviously, it’s a great fit for a piece of land that has sat idle for a long time, except to grow crops,” Nickerson said.

However, Council member Douglas Lanfear opposed the project as he believes TIF should not be used in this project. Lanfear also wishes that Concord Investments talked with the county and the school boards beforehand, as TIF equally belongs to them and not just the city.

“If you had their approval in advance, I would vote for it,” said Lanfear. “But I can’t.”

The council approved the redevelopment plans, 7-1. Councilmembers Michelle Fitzke and Bethany Guzinski didn’t attend the meeting that night.

According to Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity, the city council's approval was only in regards to TIF funding. Nabity said that approval of the development plan would be decided during the council meeting on May 23.