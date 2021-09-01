Redistricting could cost rural voters voice on Hall County Board

Commissioner Gary Quandt concurred.

“I think if we were to go with the ‘spoke’ idea we’d lose the rural vote so they wouldn’t really have a voice, and that would be wrong,” Quandt said.

He made a motion to have an exclusively rural representative.

Overstreet advised against that requirement, as the county then may not be able to meet the legal parameters for redistricting.

“I understand your passion,” she said. “I think it’s fine to articulate it as a priority. To take a motion and say, right now, that’s exactly what you’re going to do, I think you need to look at the numbers first.”

The commissioners took no action on redistricting Tuesday.

A committee will be formed to provide recommendations to the board.

The city of Grand Island has formed a five-member committee, made up of staff and community members, to provide recommendations for City Council wards, Nabity said.

“One of the priorities I’m suggesting is that we do not cross precinct boundaries if we can help it,” he said. “When you cross those precinct boundaries, you end up with split ballots, which increases the cost of any election.”

Nabity added, “It’s better to have one (ballot), because then there’s only one choice and you can’t give somebody the wrong ballot.”

