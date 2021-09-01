Redistricting could cost rural voters voice on Hall County Board

Hall County is getting ready for redistricting.
As a result of population growth, the Hall County Board of Commissioners might no longer have a seat that exclusively represents rural and county voters.
Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet and Regional Planner Chad Nabity detailed on Tuesday for the commissioners the options for redistricting.
The 2020 U.S. Census showed that Hall County has grown by more than 4,300 people.
“Hall County grew over the last decade,” Overstreet said. “When you look at that growth, 75% of that new growth came in one county commissioner district, in District 2, so there’s going to have to be some substantial changes that will need to be made.”
Karen Bredthauer is the elected official for District 2, which is west of U.S. Highway 281 from Airport Road in the north to Schimmer Drive in the south.
The growth is greater than was anticipated, Overstreet said.
“We knew that the northwest area of Grand Island had grown substantially,” she said.
Ideally, each district would have roughly 8,985 people.
But currently there are 12,209 people in District 2, which is expected to continue growing into the future.
Historically, one seat on the county board has been kept open for election by people “entirely outside of the city of Grand Island,” Nabity said.
“We are at the point where, in order to do that, everything outside of Grand Island would have to be put into a single district,” he said.
One possibility, a “spoke-like” pattern, was outright rejected.
Using the Hall County Courthouse as a centerpoint, the county could be divided like a pie, into slices, each with those 8,985 people, Nabity suggested.
“That will effectively weaken that rural vote,” he noted. “It’s entirely possible that all seven of the elected representatives could live inside of Grand Island, and the majority of voters would be from the city of Grand Island.”
Commissioner Ron Peterson said it would be “a mistake” to deny rural voters that single seat.
“It would be unjust for them,” Peterson said.
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said she has “never liked the ‘spoke’ idea.”
“I very much agree that the rural people have a right to a representative,” Lancaster said. “To have that washed away would take so much away from what county government stands for. I really feel that’s important.”
Commissioner Gary Quandt concurred.
“I think if we were to go with the ‘spoke’ idea we’d lose the rural vote so they wouldn’t really have a voice, and that would be wrong,” Quandt said.
He made a motion to have an exclusively rural representative.
Overstreet advised against that requirement, as the county then may not be able to meet the legal parameters for redistricting.
“I understand your passion,” she said. “I think it’s fine to articulate it as a priority. To take a motion and say, right now, that’s exactly what you’re going to do, I think you need to look at the numbers first.”
The commissioners took no action on redistricting Tuesday.
A committee will be formed to provide recommendations to the board.
The city of Grand Island has formed a five-member committee, made up of staff and community members, to provide recommendations for City Council wards, Nabity said.
“One of the priorities I’m suggesting is that we do not cross precinct boundaries if we can help it,” he said. “When you cross those precinct boundaries, you end up with split ballots, which increases the cost of any election.”
Nabity added, “It’s better to have one (ballot), because then there’s only one choice and you can’t give somebody the wrong ballot.”