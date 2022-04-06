Reduced adoption fees this week at Central Nebraska Humane Society

As part of an agreement with North Shore Animal League America, the Central Nebraska Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees this week for dogs and cats.

Through Sunday, adoption fees for adult dogs are 25% off. A cat adoption has a set price of $50 each.

The discount is part of the Humane Society’s partnership with the North Shore Animal League America’s Tour for Life 2022. That event is described as “the world’s largest national cooperative pet adoption event.”

Tour for Life 2022 runs throughout March and April, with weeklong events in 53 communities in 37 states, “spotlighting local shelter partners and rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care,” according to a news release.

North Shore Animal League America is the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization.

Another partner in the program is Rachael Ray Nutrish dog food.

No appointment is necessary.

The Central Nebraska Humane Society is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.