'Reel Men' uses fishing to help those in Grand Island area cope with life’s difficulties

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Reel Men of Nebraska, Inc. on Friday at Sucks Lake.

Bruce Berck of Grand Island started the nonprofit last year after his son, Bruce Berck Jr., died. The mission of the organization is to “Help men by using fishing to help with stress and life’s issues.”

Reel Men focuses on helping the homeless, former inmates, men on probation, veterans and those with disabilities. All of the money donated to the group goes toward helping the men.

Poles are provided to men who don’t have one, and scholarships are available for Nebraska fishing licenses.

“We welcome all men,” Berck said.

This summer Reel Men of Nebraska will form mentoring groups.

“In a small group we provide fishing poles, licenses and tackle boxes with tackle to the ones in need,” Berck said. “Our goal is to help ease life’s issues. We have a support group and enjoy fishing as a group. We learn how to deal with our life’s issues while enjoying our great outdoors.”

Research has found fishing has an unexpected connection to happiness and wellbeing, and being in nature can improve moods, memory and self-esteem. There’s also evidence it can reduce blood pressure and decrease the risk of certain cancers.

Fishing helped Berck cope with the grief of losing his son last July. In October, he created a nonprofit to help men dealing with major issues by using fishing. He recruited eight board members to oversee the organization.

“It’s made up of positive people,” Berck said. “Our goal was to provide men with poles and licenses to the ones who could not afford them.”

Berck used to fish a lot when his son was younger. After his son died he returned to fishing to help with the loss.

In the first quarter of the year, donations have allowed the nonprofit to be funded for the year.

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “In the almost five months, we’ve seen so much growth.”

The organization operates out of Berck’s home, although organizations in the community have offered their services. Reel Men is currently working to create a website, and Berck hopes to the expand the organization to communities throughout the state.

He said he wants to help men “find ways how to heal from whatever their life issues they are facing.”

“It could be addiction, as well as divorce or post traumatic stress,” he said. “There are a wide variety of different things that are affecting men’s lives.”

The goal of Reel Men of Nebraska is fellowship.

“Having someone there to listen to you can help so much,” Berck said.

And, he said, fishing can help to create those lines of communication.

Berck said churches are aiding Reel Men of Nebraska, along with businesses, such as Sportsman Warehouse.

For more information about Reel Men of Nebraska, contact Berck at 308-850-8464, or reelmennebraska@gmail.com.

