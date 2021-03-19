Reel time: Suck’s Lake gets rainbow trout stocking for spring fishing

It’s trout fishing time in Grand Island.

On Thursday, Nebraska Game and Parks stocked Suck’s Lake with 650 10-inch rainbow trout. Game and Parks stocks the lake twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Fishing is allowed but Nebraska fishing permits are required.

Thursday’s stocking is part of a statewide program to stock rainbow trout in city ponds and lakes in the spring, especially in urban areas.

Along with Suck’s Lake, Nebraska Game and Parks also stocked Heartwell Park in Hastings on Thursday with 450 10-inch rainbow trout.

Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.

“Rainbow trout are especially good for beginners because they will bite readily on anything, including corn, wadded up pieces of bread or worms, and are easy and safe to handle,” Pape said. “Remember to take along a towel to help hold onto them because they are wiggly and slick, and a cooler to keep some for dinner.”