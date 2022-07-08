Reggae-inspired funk music on tap tonight

Cruz Control, an Omaha band, will make its annual appearance tonight at Hear Grand Island.

The four members of the group will be joined by Head Change of Lincoln, together producing reggae-inspired funk music and psychedelic rock. Cruz Control has performed at Hear Grand Island every year since the summer concert series began in 2016.

Turquoise, a three-piece Lincoln band, opens the evening. Publicity material says Turquoise performs “post-rock-math-rock-prog-rock-experimental” music.

The free concert runs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Railside Plaza in downtown Grand Island. Travis Blac, known as DJ Blac, will begin the evening from 6 to 7 p.m. Kinkaider Brewing Co. is the featured beer this week.

Hear Grand Island runs through Aug. 5.