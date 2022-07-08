 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reggae-inspired funk music on tap tonight

  • 0
Cruz Control

Cruz Control

 COURTESY

Cruz Control, an Omaha band, will make its annual appearance tonight at Hear Grand Island.

The four members of the group will be joined by Head Change of Lincoln, together producing reggae-inspired funk music and psychedelic rock. Cruz Control has performed at Hear Grand Island every year since the summer concert series began in 2016.

Turquoise, a three-piece Lincoln band, opens the evening. Publicity material says Turquoise performs “post-rock-math-rock-prog-rock-experimental” music.

The free concert runs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Railside Plaza in downtown Grand Island. Travis Blac, known as DJ Blac, will begin the evening from 6 to 7 p.m. Kinkaider Brewing Co. is the featured beer this week.

Hear Grand Island runs through Aug. 5.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA star Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts