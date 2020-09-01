Region 3 Behavioral Health Services given four COVID, flood grants

Region 3 Behavioral Health Services has been awarded four federal and state grants totaling $659,265 for flood and coronavirus support.
The grants, through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency, are intended to help Nebraska counties recover from disasters, including floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Region 3 serves 22 counties in central and south-central Nebraska, including Hall County, with a population of about 223,000, or roughly 13% of the state’s population.
Two grants are related to the 2019 floods, Beth Baxter, Region 3 administrator, said, at Friday’s meeting of the agency’s governing board.
“They’re a little more focused than our previous outreach grants for the flood disaster,” Baxter said. “We’re just now, for this group of grants, starting to send our outreach workers into the field.”
One grant will focus on youths and the other will focus on adults, she said.
“That way we won’t have to backtrack into counties and we can get the information out,” Baxter said. “They won’t be going into homes, but they’ll go to public meeting sites or wherever they might be able to provide outreach and support.”
Nebraska Disaster Recovery for Schools 2020-21 awarded $179,579 to Region 3.
Among its objectives: trainings in youth mental health first aid in the disaster-impacted counties, training stipends for school personnel to attend Mindful Schools Facilitator training; and training in disaster reactions and recovery.
“One of the great things about (these goals) is they really focus on building an infrastructure in these identified schools and counties,” she said.
Nebraska Disaster Recovery for Adults 2020-21 awarded $124,930.
Its objectives include providing training in disaster cognitive-based therapy to interested clinicians, and issuing therapy vouchers through the rural response hotline.
“For FEMA, they look at crisis counseling not as a therapeutic intervention, but more peer-to-peer in terms of going out into the community and sharing with the community our resources,” Baxter said.
Two grants address COVID-19 relief.
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, via FEMA, awarded $204,475 to Region 3.
The project identifies unmet needs during the coronavirus pandemic across Nebraska.
It will help to provide crisis counseling services to individuals, families and groups affected by COVID-19; connect survivors to social supports; and offer constructive assistance and public information, among other goals.
“It’s very similar to the structure we’ve used with the flood outreach grants,” Baxter said. “It’s been fairly easy to roll out this COVID-19 process because the infrastructure was already there across the state.”
Also, a Statewide Emergency Grant, through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, awarded $150,281.
That grant addresses the mental health and substance use needs of individuals who have been affected by COVID-19.
It provides direct treatment services including outpatient mental health, outpatient substance use, medication management and peer support.
Services are available for individuals with serious mental illness, with substance use disorder and/or dual disorder; individuals experiencing behavioral health challenges due to the pandemic; and health care workers who experience psychological distress due to the pandemic.
The four grants have challenged the region, Baxter said.
“Just to have the human resources to help support and make sure we have that for folks going out into the community, it’s taken a lot of time of some of our staff and they’ve been happy to do that,” she said. “But it’s like adding four new programs into your organization.”
Board Chairwoman Helen Cullers said the grants are needed and welcome.
“I feel sorry for some of the young parents,” Cullers said. “Our granddaughter in fourth grade started school and, of course, they wear their masks, but then they had two positive cases and so that whole class is at home for a couple of weeks. What do the parents do if they don’t have grandparents there? It is really a situation.”
The pandemic also has been a source of inspiration for Region 3, Baxter said
“We’ve learned a lot because of COVID-19,” she said. “One of the most heartening things about it is the way people have come together, and working with our provider network has been remarkable.”
