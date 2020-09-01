Region 3 Behavioral Health Services given four COVID, flood grants

“It’s very similar to the structure we’ve used with the flood outreach grants,” Baxter said. “It’s been fairly easy to roll out this COVID-19 process because the infrastructure was already there across the state.”

Also, a Statewide Emergency Grant, through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, awarded $150,281.

That grant addresses the mental health and substance use needs of individuals who have been affected by COVID-19.

It provides direct treatment services including outpatient mental health, outpatient substance use, medication management and peer support.

Services are available for individuals with serious mental illness, with substance use disorder and/or dual disorder; individuals experiencing behavioral health challenges due to the pandemic; and health care workers who experience psychological distress due to the pandemic.

The four grants have challenged the region, Baxter said.

“Just to have the human resources to help support and make sure we have that for folks going out into the community, it’s taken a lot of time of some of our staff and they’ve been happy to do that,” she said. “But it’s like adding four new programs into your organization.”