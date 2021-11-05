Region 3 Behavioral Health tightens security efforts after cyber attack

Region 3 Behavioral Health Services in Kearney was the victim of a cyberattack on Easter morning in April.

The agency was hit with ransomware that demanded payment of $5,000, Administrator Beth Baxter told The Independent.

“We were able to put our information technology department to work on it right away,” Baxter said. “They identified it soon after it happened. The appropriate kind of measures were in place to detect that kind of intrusion.”

The ransom was paid through the agency’s cyber insurance.

“We had a deductible we paid, and the insurance company assisted us through the process,” Baxter said. “They provided a consultation team, individuals who encounter this kind of issue probably on a daily basis and are much better equipped to deal with this type of intrusion than a small company like ours.”

Nothing like this had happened before at Region 3, though the agency was prepared for it.

“We had processes in place and a plan if something like this would happen,” Baxter said. “We were fairly well-equipped to deal with it. It was just broader than a small organization has the resources on its own to address.”

The agency has grown stronger from the experience.