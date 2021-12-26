Regional Red Cross shares winter tips, touts local services

It is officially winter, and that means being prepared for all that winter brings.

Nebraska-Iowa Region American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Marion McDermott and Central and Western Nebraska Chapter Executive Director Rachelle Lipker spoke at Tuesday’s meeting of the Grand Island Noon Rotary Club about the services Red Cross provides and the challenges they most often face.

“They happen often and without warning, and they can affect any community, any family, and we see it every day in our jobs,” McDermott said.

Hazards include wildfires in northwest Nebraska and the Panhandle.

“When we talk about being ready, especially in a large-scale disaster, you’re not going to see help right away,” McDermott said. “It’s going to be a while before someone gets to you, so you have to be prepared to do a few things on your own before help gets there.”

There are three steps families can do to be prepared.

First, families should have an emergency kit ready with water, batteries, flashlights, candles, some canned food and other essentials.