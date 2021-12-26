Regional Red Cross shares winter tips, touts local services

It is officially winter, and that means being prepared for all that winter brings.
Nebraska-Iowa Region American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Marion McDermott and Central and Western Nebraska Chapter Executive Director Rachelle Lipker spoke at Tuesday’s meeting of the Grand Island Noon Rotary Club about the services Red Cross provides and the challenges they most often face.
“They happen often and without warning, and they can affect any community, any family, and we see it every day in our jobs,” McDermott said.
Hazards include wildfires in northwest Nebraska and the Panhandle.
“When we talk about being ready, especially in a large-scale disaster, you’re not going to see help right away,” McDermott said. “It’s going to be a while before someone gets to you, so you have to be prepared to do a few things on your own before help gets there.”
There are three steps families can do to be prepared.
First, families should have an emergency kit ready with water, batteries, flashlights, candles, some canned food and other essentials.
“You get a kit simply by having something you can grab when you need to go, updating it on a monthly basis, and it can contain whatever household supplies you might need,” McDermott said. “You might have pets and you might need something in there for your pets.”
Have an evacuation plan with how you are going to get out of your house and where you and your family are going to meet, McDermott said.
Staying informed during a disaster is crucial. McDermott said she keeps a radio ready, which provides her with alerts, updates and information about travel conditions.
Helping children to cope during an emergency is also important.
“They often deal with things way differently than adults. They don’t understand things and they may not always ask questions, either,” McDermott said. “Help them cope with the evacuation, if there are any injuries. Sometimes in house fires we lose our pets and that can be extremely traumatic.”
As a regional executive director, Lipker is in charge of 65 counties in Nebraska.
The regional chapter of Red Cross responds to “tons of disasters.”
“We respond to a home family fire every other day,” she said. “When you see it in your inbox every other day, with details about who’s been affected, it makes such a big impact.”
Nebraska has three people deployed to Kentucky in response to the devastating tornado event of Dec. 10.
Two are from North Platte and one is from Broken Bow, each with a two-week commitment, McDermott said.
One is working in spiritual care, one with distribution of emergency supplies and one is working in sheltering environments.
Red Cross has five lines of services, Lipker said: disaster, blood, first aid/CPR training, armed forces (providing emergency communications) and international services.
This is seen locally through its “Restoring Family Links” program.
“We help people reconnect after there’s been a disaster or conflict in their home country,” she said. “Through the international Red Cross network, if somebody passes away in another country, we work with that family to make sure the human remains come back to America to be buried, and things like that.”
Blood is critical to emergency relief efforts.
In the hour Noon Rotary was gathered, Red Cross provided 1,800 units of blood, Lipker noted.
Blood is used locally first and is ready for use in emergencies across the country.
Red Cross has contracts with Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Kearney Regional Medical Center and Mary Lanning. CHI Health St. Francis uses a different blood bank.
“Let’s say they are in dire need of blood and they don’t have the supply. They can call Red Cross and we can pull some off the shelves and send it over,” she said.
The agency knows where every unit of blood is “at any given second,” Lipker said.
Blood has shelf life of 42 days and people can give every 56 days.
Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).