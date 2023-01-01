Registration open for Nebraska Women in STEM Conference

OMAHA — Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures will host the inaugural Nebraska Women in STEM Conference set for March 23 at the Graduate Hotel in Lincoln.

The conference, themed “Nebraska Women: Strive Thrive Empower Mentor,” will feature engineer and STEM communicator Emily Calandrelli.

Calandrelli is the host and co-executive producer of the hit Netflix series “Emily’s Wonder Lab.” She is an MIT-trained engineer who is also an executive producer and Emmy-nominated host of FOX’s “Xploration Outer Space” and was a correspondent on Netflix’s “Bill Nye Saves The World.”

“We are thrilled to have Emily Calandrelli join us for our inaugural conference,” said Nebraska Cures Executive Director Amanda McGill Johnson. “Ms. Calandrelli’s love of STEM is infectious, as is her commitment to inspiring more women and girls to embrace STEM careers and the role of science in their lives.”

The conference schedule will feature opportunities for women to develop their personal and professional identity, as well as, build networks of support to help them achieve their goals, and will take place in an inspiring, fun, and encouraging environment.

“Our goal is for conference attendees to leave with new connections and additional tools to help them feel supported and more confident as they navigate their careers in STEM,” said Bio Nebraska Assistant Director Sasha Forsen. “Knowing the important role that establishing connections can have on professional success, the Nebraska Women in STEM conference will highlight mentorship and building professional networks.”

Conference registration is $125 per person. Due to limited capacity, early registration is strongly encouraged to guarantee entry. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available online at https://www.nebraskawomeninstem.com/event/nebraska-women-in-stem-conference

The conference is part of the Nebraska Women in STEM Initiative started by Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures as a result of the Nebraska Women in STEM: Listen Then Act report, conducted by the University of Nebraska Center for Public Affairs Research.

Nebraska Cures supports, promotes and advocates for scientific research and education to advance our quality of life and our economy. Nebraska Cures carries out its mission by educating the public and policy makers on health science research and strengthening and diversifying the research career pipeline. For more information, visit nebraskacures.com.

Founded in 2005, Bio Nebraska is a non-profit trade association dedicated to supporting and promoting Nebraska’s bioscience sector and ensuring the sector grows and thrives. Bio Nebraska is the only organization in the state representing over 100 bio-related entities in the human health, medical device, animal health, agriculture, renewable fuels and industrial biotech sectors, as well as educational institutions and service providers. For more information, visit bionebraska.org.