Reimbursements to pharmacists dropping

It’s tough to be a pharmacy owner right now because the reimbursements they receive from third parties are dropping, says the chief executive officer of the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.
The amount pharmacies are reimbursed for medications is often below their costs.
“So they can’t really afford to continue to lose money on each prescription,” said Marcia Mueting. “Unfortunately, I think there’s a misperception that pharmacies are raking in all kinds of money, but that’s not the case anymore.”
Mueting would like to see legislation to regulate pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. They are the middlemen between pharmacies and insurance companies.
In written testimony presented to a Nebraska legislative committee in March, she wrote that PBMs used to be an important partner of pharmacists.
When pharmacies began submitting claims electronically for prescriptions, PBMs were positioned as the conduit between the pharmacy and an insurance company.
Once a pharmacy submits a claim, it receives a message from the PBM within seconds.
“This instant adjudication of a claim was the original purpose of a PBM,” Mueting wrote in testimony submitted to the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee. “PBMs collected a fee for this service from the insurance company. Over the last 30 years, the role of PBMs has ballooned to much more than processing pharmacy claims.
What is more interesting is that 80% of the prescription claims processed in the U.S. are handled by three PBMs. Even more interesting, many insurance companies own their own PBM.”
The PBMs are the ones who pay the pharmacies for medications.
“And they have some really aggressive pricing in many cases, where their pharmacies are locked in to a contract where they don’t have a choice but to accept low-cost reimbursement,” Mueting said in an interview.
There is definitely not a shortage of pharmacists, she said. “If anything, we’ve got a surplus of pharmacy graduates each year for the number of positions that are open.”
But because reimbursements are shrinking, “new graduates are being offered lower salaries than in the past. And they’re taking it because they have so much student loan debt that they don’t have a choice. So they’re taking two part-time jobs,” Mueting said.
When Medicare Part D took effect in 2016, “it slashed the reimbursements to pharmacies for medications for seniors,” she said.
But the issue has gotten “exponentially worse” in the last six or seven years, Mueting said.
The number of independently owned pharmacies in Nebraska dropped from 236 in 2011 to 176 in 2019.
“Unless we can band together and combine our buying power, pharmacies really struggle to purchase at the lowest cost available to other pharmacies like chain stores,” she said.
In Lincoln, some of the bigger pharmacies have cut back on staff because “they’re not bringing in enough income,” Mueting said.
Some of the pharmacies have been reduced to “bare bones,” even though they’re filling more prescriptions than ever.
Last week, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined 34 attorneys general from across the country in an amicus brief to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, in support of North Dakota laws that regulate abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers. Those laws have been challenged by the PBM industry’s national lobbying association.