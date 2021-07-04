Reimbursements to pharmacists dropping

What is more interesting is that 80% of the prescription claims processed in the U.S. are handled by three PBMs. Even more interesting, many insurance companies own their own PBM.”

The PBMs are the ones who pay the pharmacies for medications.

“And they have some really aggressive pricing in many cases, where their pharmacies are locked in to a contract where they don’t have a choice but to accept low-cost reimbursement,” Mueting said in an interview.

There is definitely not a shortage of pharmacists, she said. “If anything, we’ve got a surplus of pharmacy graduates each year for the number of positions that are open.”

But because reimbursements are shrinking, “new graduates are being offered lower salaries than in the past. And they’re taking it because they have so much student loan debt that they don’t have a choice. So they’re taking two part-time jobs,” Mueting said.

When Medicare Part D took effect in 2016, “it slashed the reimbursements to pharmacies for medications for seniors,” she said.

But the issue has gotten “exponentially worse” in the last six or seven years, Mueting said.