Although COVID-19 is getting a lot of attention right now, cancer hasn’t gone anywhere, and its opponents aren’t even thinking about giving up the fight.
So the annual Hall County Relay for Life is still on, albeit in a different form.
An auction began Monday on the Relay for Life’s Facebook page, leading up to Friday’s outdoor event, which is called a “Drive-By Luminaria Display.” That event will run 7-9 p.m. at Stolley Park.
Seventeen teams have signed up for this year’s Hall County Relay for Life. The luminaria ceremony is set at 8. Motorists will follow a one-way drive starting at the main entrance on the corner of Stolley Park Road and Park. Because Grand Island is in Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening, people also can park their cars and walk through the park.
The local Relay for Life is normally held in June. Organizers were again shooting for a June date but coronavirus concerns kept changing their plans. Finally, they settled on Friday’s “Drive-by Luminaria Display.”
Teams will decorate their cars to show their support for the American Cancer Society. They also may have items to sell or pass out. Organizers are hoping for lots of honking and cheering. Attendees are invited to bring balloons and streamers.
Cancer survivor Barbara Bosak points out that cancer still is claiming lives.
“And we are fighting to beat it,” Bosak said. Her team’s theme is “Give cancer the boot.”
Another Relay for Life organizer, Jane Kipper, notes that research still is being done, and the American Cancer Society “is in great need of every dollar we can raise.”
People who'd like to support the event should visit the American Cancer Society page,
id97114
Fundraising is done throughout the year, Kipper said. The Relay for Life is meant to be a celebration of those who have survived, and those who have passed away. One way or another, Bosak said, we have all been touched by cancer.
She is involved in other volunteer efforts. “I believe in our community and I believe we should help each other,” she said.
The local Relay for Life isn’t as big of an event as it once was. Neighboring counties, which used to take part, have gone off on their own.
Some local companies that used to sponsor the event aren’t contributing directly to the Relay for Life, but still may be contributing to the American Cancer Society, Kipper said.
The auction will take place completely online. People may bid on 15 baskets. To take part, visit the Hall County Relay for Life Facebook page.
Teams are encouraged to arrive at Stolley Park between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Friday to decorate their cars.
