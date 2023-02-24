During his stay inside St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Thursday morning, Seth Ketelhut allegedly expressed hostility to religion in a graphic way.

The 36-year-old homeless man was found inside the church at about 9 a.m. He was arrested following a standoff at about 10:35 a.m.

In its investigation, Grand Island police found that Ketelhut had "defecated on Bibles, damaged crosses and drew symbols of hate on the walls," says GIPD's Friday media report.

The symbols on the wall included a couple of swastikas, said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.

Several windows inside the building were broken. When officers first encountered Ketelhut, he was holding two knives, which came from inside the church.

Police say he refused multiple commands to drop the weapons and eventually walked away from officers while they spoke with him.

He was arrested for burglary, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest (enhanced because of use of a weapon), criminal mischief (enhanced), possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Ketelhut admitted to breaking two windows at The Independent and damaging a truck outside the newspaper. For that crime, he will be charged with criminal mischief.