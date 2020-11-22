Remaining thankful in a tough year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They may be hard to find, but there are things to be thankful for from the pandemic.

Not so hard to find are those working in the medical community putting their health on the line on a daily basis to treat those who are suffering from COVID-19. Many of them won’t even get a relaxing holiday on Thanksgiving.

They deserve an eternal showering of thanks for all they’ve done this year.

We also can be thankful that the pandemic has brought many families closer. Forced family time actually can be a good thing.

Thanks to the technology of the 21st century, it is easier than ever to remain in touch with those family members who live too far away and would be at risk with any visits.

I’m not sure “let’s Zoom with Grandma” would have ever become a mainstream thing without the chaos of 2020.

A stressful, scary pandemic world also has shown people who their true friends are who they can rely on in the toughest of times or when they just need to vent and release some stress. Those types of friends also certainly deserve an extra heaping of thanks.