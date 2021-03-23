Remains of Phillips man who died in World War II identified

WASHINGTON — The body of a Phillips man who was killed during World War II at the age of 22 has been accounted for, more than 76 years after his death.

The remains of Army Private Lyle W. Reab were identified on Feb. 24 of this year, says the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.

Reab was reported missing in action after his unit engaged with German forces near Vossenack, Germany, on Nov. 9, 1944.

To identify Reab’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA analysis.

In November 1944, Reab was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. Early in that month, the 112th Infantry advanced into the Hürtgen Forest in western Germany to capture the critical towns of Vossenack and Schmidt during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest. The Regiment’s 2nd Battalion seized Vossenack but was pushed into the eastern part of the town by fierce German counterattacks on Nov. 4 and Nov. 6. American forces eventually withdrew after several days of heavy fighting. Reab was reported missing in action near Vossenack.

His body was not recovered.