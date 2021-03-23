Remains of Phillips man who died in World War II identified

WASHINGTON — The body of a Phillips man who was killed during World War II at the age of 22 has been accounted for, more than 76 years after his death.
The remains of Army Private Lyle W. Reab were identified on Feb. 24 of this year, says the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.
Reab was reported missing in action after his unit engaged with German forces near Vossenack, Germany, on Nov. 9, 1944.
To identify Reab’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA analysis.
In November 1944, Reab was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. Early in that month, the 112th Infantry advanced into the Hürtgen Forest in western Germany to capture the critical towns of Vossenack and Schmidt during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest. The Regiment’s 2nd Battalion seized Vossenack but was pushed into the eastern part of the town by fierce German counterattacks on Nov. 4 and Nov. 6. American forces eventually withdrew after several days of heavy fighting. Reab was reported missing in action near Vossenack.
His body was not recovered.
Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. Several AGRC investigation teams searched for and recovered remains in the Hürtgen Forest following World War II, but none was identified as Reab. He was declared nonrecoverable in December 1950.
While studying unresolved American losses in the Vossenack area, a DPAA historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-7388 Neuville, recovered from a foxhole on the southeastern end of town in March 1948, possibly belonged to Reab. The remains, which had been buried as an unknown soldier in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1949, were disinterred in June 2018 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base for identification.
Reab’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margarten, Netherlands, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Reab will be buried June 8 in Aurora.
The DPAA expressed thanks to the American Battle Monuments Commission and to the U.S. Army Regional Mortuary-Europe/Africa for their partnership in this mission.