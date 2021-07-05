Remake of 1907 Grand Island fountain gets official dedication

By Brandon Summers
A re-creation of the 1907 Three Graces Fountain was dedicated Sunday at Grand Island’s Pioneer Park.
The event, hosted by Hall County Historical Society, attracted more than 70 visitors.
The original fountain was placed on July 4, 1907, by the Grand Island Woman’s Club to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first settlers arriving in Grand Island, explained Fred Roeser, HCHS president.
That fountain, on the site of the original Hall County Courthouse, was destroyed by vandals on Halloween in 1950. Afterward, it could only be used as a planter.
It was replaced after with a 20,000 pound, 17-foot tall concrete fountain.
In 2014, the city contacted the Historical Society about replacing the deteriorating fountain.
HCHS raised more than $130,000 for the project.
The new fountain was placed in the park in August.
It is made from the original 1907 foundry molds and uses the original cast iron surround ring.
The Three Graces is originally based on Greek goddesses, but the Grand Island version is based on agriculture. Its figures represent Ceres, for cereal or grain, Pomona, which is fruit, and Flora, which is flowers, Roeser said.
At the top is Lady Ermintrude, a common early 20th century fountain feature.
Roeser recalled how, as a youth, he worked with the Grand Island Woman’s Club to replace the damaged 1907 fountain with a concrete fountain.
The Woman’s Club wanted to beautify the park, Roeser said.
“Some of the work I did was sandblasting the cast iron ring around the base,” he said, “and I jackhammered out the original concrete centerpiece.”
He also later helped with the electronics that controlled the fountain’s valves, he said.
That fountain operated until 2014, when it was shut down due to severe deterioration.
In 2020, Roeser could be seen helping to place the replica in the same park, working alongside Bob Deitemeyer and Bob McFarland, both HCHS members.
City Council Member Bethany Guzinski helped to honor the replica of the historic fountain.
“On behalf of the city of Grand Island, I would like to thank the Hall County Historical Society for bringing the Three Graces Fountain back to Pioneer Park,” she said. “Thank you also to all those who donated their time and gifts to ensure future generations will have a place to reflect and remember those who came before us.”
Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer called Fourth of July a “perfect day” to celebrate the new fountain.
“As we stand here today, just imagine, in 1907, when the park was dedicated on July 4th, by the women’s group, city and county, for their semi-centennial celebration,” she said. “This fountain is a historic landmark to Grand Island and our city park.”
Father Thomas Vijumon, with Deacon John Farlee, both of St. Mary’s Cathedral, provided the blessing for the new fountain.
“May God continue to shower his blessing upon us with imagination and creativity. That’s what we have seen here,” Vijumon said. “Let us consecrate, once again, this fountain, so that everyone who comes here remembers the past and thanks the Lord for the wonderful hands God uses through our human endeavors.”
Further work is planned for the site, Roeser said, including a new drinking fountain.
“The old drinking fountain is really damaged,” he said. “That’s a request we’ve had from some of the people who frequent the park a lot.”