Remake of 1907 Grand Island fountain gets official dedication

At the top is Lady Ermintrude, a common early 20th century fountain feature.

Roeser recalled how, as a youth, he worked with the Grand Island Woman’s Club to replace the damaged 1907 fountain with a concrete fountain.

The Woman’s Club wanted to beautify the park, Roeser said.

“Some of the work I did was sandblasting the cast iron ring around the base,” he said, “and I jackhammered out the original concrete centerpiece.”

He also later helped with the electronics that controlled the fountain’s valves, he said.

That fountain operated until 2014, when it was shut down due to severe deterioration.

In 2020, Roeser could be seen helping to place the replica in the same park, working alongside Bob Deitemeyer and Bob McFarland, both HCHS members.

City Council Member Bethany Guzinski helped to honor the replica of the historic fountain.