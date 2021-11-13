Remember moments for what they are

In our modern world, we are rapidly losing the significance of moments, their pureness and simplicity. For, when the time is finally over, we believe we have exchanged stress for ease, only to turn around and pick up a different project.

Life is not simply about the big moments living up to our expectations, but, instead, remembering what these moments mean to you.

The effort I had poured into college applications — writing and rewriting until I felt as if I had summed myself up in only several essays — taught me resilience as I was determined to portray the depth of who I am. Yet, to me, this effort simply didn’t go to waste, whether I earned the scholarships or made it into the college, because I was able to learn and to grow. I was permitted the opportunity to search my soul, scratching the very depths of what I am capable of becoming.

We need to remember the moments, not for what they should have been but for what they were. Whether we learned from them or whether we simply enjoyed them, we have lived through every moment of both the preparation and the event, for that is what matters.