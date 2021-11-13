Remember moments for what they are

As we flip our calendars to new months, the fulfillment of experiencing various holidays and events fade and pass, reminding us that the anticipation often feels more exciting than the actual moment.
During this upcoming holiday season, Thanksgiving and Christmas will dim into distant memories, another year of traditions that have visited us ever so briefly and left us feeling empty when the festivities conclude.
This same feeling enters our lives when we hit milestones, graduations or birthday parties, prompting us to wonder whether the idea we constructed in our mind measured up to the incident.
While preparing college applications during the past several months, the same emotion had fleetingly entered my mind when I finally pressed the submit button. The idea that I had spent the last four years preparing for something and all my effort dissipated instantly was strange but familiar. It replicated the moment after the presents are unwrapped when all is said and done.
Our time and effort are precious commodities, and the outcome itself seems that it never truly measures up to the utopian image we bear inside our minds.
In thinking this way, however, we lose an important piece of any moment. Whether that is our graduation or a party, if we have poured ourselves into something and walked away disappointed with the outcome, we have forgotten the essential pieces of why we began the project in the first place.
In our modern world, we are rapidly losing the significance of moments, their pureness and simplicity. For, when the time is finally over, we believe we have exchanged stress for ease, only to turn around and pick up a different project.
Life is not simply about the big moments living up to our expectations, but, instead, remembering what these moments mean to you.
The effort I had poured into college applications — writing and rewriting until I felt as if I had summed myself up in only several essays — taught me resilience as I was determined to portray the depth of who I am. Yet, to me, this effort simply didn’t go to waste, whether I earned the scholarships or made it into the college, because I was able to learn and to grow. I was permitted the opportunity to search my soul, scratching the very depths of what I am capable of becoming.
We need to remember the moments, not for what they should have been but for what they were. Whether we learned from them or whether we simply enjoyed them, we have lived through every moment of both the preparation and the event, for that is what matters.
Even more, though, we are forgetting what these holidays mean. We have created definitions revolving around stress instead of celebrating the authentic meanings and values they instill within us. Every year, we celebrate the pinnacle of a holiday or moment’s significance with our family, our friends, and our loved ones, appreciating what they mean to not only ourselves but the people we have chosen to surround ourselves with.
When the day fades into dusk, we can’t remember all the details, but we remember the most significant moments. We remember the way we felt and the things that mattered. That should be how we experience holidays as well, looking back at the moments that reminded us how good it feels to be alive.
Moments are lessons. Moments are stories. Moments are opportunities. They’re not minutes to wish away but a well of possibilities.
The holiday season has yet to settle upon us, but in every second that we spend preparing for it and in every moment on that day, I will appreciate the minutes for they slip into years.
Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.