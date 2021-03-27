Among the sheaf of papers that chronicle Max Fulton’s war experience is a letter from Mrs. Willard Ehr to Fulton’s mother, Helen, dated May 24, 1945. Max Fulton had graduated two springs earlier from Grand Island Senior High with a love for music, a close-knit family and a notice for an induction physical.

“I have heard nothing from my husband and this waiting for news is unbearable,” she wrote from Milwaukee.

It would eventually be bad news for Manette Ehr. And for Helen Fulton.

Willard Ehr, a waist gunner, and Max Fulton, a radio gunner, were part of the 10-man crew on a B-17 Flying Fortress that was shot down over Germany on March 23, 1945. They were young warriors, from the far reaches of a nation, tossed together the aimless way that war requires total strangers to depend on each other for their lives.

After being reported missing in action, Fulton was declared dead June 21. Ehr and two others, Delmar Beesley from Harrison, Ohio, and Ferdinand Mendias from Los Angeles, were also killed. Six others parachuted into the hostile German countryside, but survived and eventually made their way home.

So, too, did Max Fulton as, per his mother’s request, the government sent his remains home to Grand Island from the United States Military Cemetery in Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium.

As war is wont to do, Fulton’s story was played out in agonizing regularity during World War II.

“War is terrible,” said Fulton’s sister Bethel Gordon, who lives in Grand Island. “I don’t know why but I never thought he wouldn’t come home. I had a letter from him right before he was killed. He said he’d be home soon.”

Three other Fulton sisters are still alive: Elaine Stevens lives in Ashboro, N.C., Jean Dixson in Annapolis, Md., and Margaret Stewart in Manhattan Beach, Calif. A fifth sister, Florence Kelly, died in 1981 and Helen Fulton died in 1985.

Fulton wrote often, especially to his mother. Gordon’s son, Craig Wanamaker, is Fulton’s oldest nephew and has cared for those letters and the rest of his uncle’s papers as a way to honor and esteem his memory.

“We’ve not done a very good job remembering the sacrifices these men made,” Wanamaker said from his home in Lincoln. “My uncle missed out on a lot in life, playing his music, seeing his family grow. He missed a lot of sunsets.”

To endure the death of its youngest, the Fulton family drew on its primary source of strength, Helen Fulton. “My mother was a remarkable lady, a terrific mother,” said Gordon. “She had to be. She raised six kids on her own with no money. Her prayer was that we would always remain close.”

The Fultons came to Grand Island in 1928 from their farm near Hampton. Max’s father headed to Denver, leaving Helen Fulton with little, save the house where she took in boarders to help make ends meet.

“Margaret and Max were very close because they were so close in age. We moved here when Max was 3. He was always wonderful to mother,” said Gordon.

All the Fulton kids worked to help their mother and by the time Max was in high school, he played his saxophone at parties and with the Ham Krall Band for dances at the Liederkranz and elsewhere.

“Max was really a nice guy. He was so darn cute,” said Stewart. “We were close. I taught him to dance and we double-dated. He was a talented saxophone player. He played by ear. He was very popular and my friends wanted to go out with him even though he was younger.”

But a world at war changed everything, taking its best and its brightest and putting them in harm’s way.

On May 17, 1943, Max Fulton reported for his physical and left the following August for basic training.

After training stints at Fort Leavenworth; Amarillo, Texas; Sioux Falls, S.D., and Yuma, Ariz., he shipped out for England from Lincoln, so he was able to get home one last time for some family, fun and music. “I had never seen my mother cry until that day when we took Max to the train to see him off,” Gordon said.

Buoyed by his letters home, his mother and sisters kept hope that Max would return home and fulfill his dreams of music and realize the indefatigable optimism of any 20-year old. He wrote of dangerous missions in the skies above Germany and life back on the base in England.

With her youngest away, Helen Fulton moved to Hastings to work. Max’s sisters were all over the map, having married and begun their own lives.

On April 10, 1945, a telegram to Helen Fulton turned their world upside down. Max was reported missing in action on March 23 after his B-17 was shot down. He was on his 15th mission, this one over Gladbeck, Germany.

“I think probably mother felt he had been killed,” Gordon said. In the endless, intervening days Helen Fulton received letters from the families of other crew members begging for news and terrified of more telegrams. It was an “unbearable” wait, as Manetta Ehr wrote.

On June 21 Helen Fulton received official word confirming that her only son, who had been missing in action for nearly three months, had indeed been killed in action. And, like thousands of American families whose loved ones had made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, the Fultons began the grieving process.

“I sort of went into shock,” said Stewart. “I stayed in bed for three days. I never want to go through anything like that again. We were so close. We played together, had the same friends.”

Max Fulton was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in July 1945. His remains were moved from Germany to rest at Neuville-en-Condroz but Helen Fulton, whose prayer was that her family always be close, wanted her son resting not in the Belgian countryside but home in Grand Island. His remains were shipped from Europe and he was buried at the Grand Island Cemetery in June 1949. Nearly 40 years later, his beloved mother would be laid to rest next to him.

“Mother wanted Max brought back,” said Stewart. “It was a small service, something she wanted. It gave her some closure. And it did finalize it for us, too. I don’t think Max’s death changed mother, but her health declined early.”

Besides Max Fulton’s sisters, another soul has felt his loss all these years.

“Every once and while, there’s a single flower left at Max’s grave,” Gordon said. “I have no idea who it is, but sometimes when I go out to put flowers on the grave, it’s there. I’ve thought maybe it’s someone who knew him in school, an old girlfriend or maybe someone who is traveling through Grand Island every so often. But I don’t know.”

Helen Fulton, who as a mother had endured so much, has had her prayer answered. The four living Fulton sisters are still close. They got together in Annapolis a few weeks ago for some family time.

“It was great,” Stewart said. “Mother always told us not to fight. We all get along so well.”

Although World War II took their brother, Stewart said they never have felt singled out. “We didn’t feel abused. It was just a way of life. Those telegrams were a way of life.”

Next Week: Rosalio “Sali” Briseno Jr. fought for love of his country.