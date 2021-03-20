Remembering the Fallen: Series of stories spotlights East Memorial Stadium project

Welcome to “Remembering the Fallen,” a series of stories about 10 Hall County veterans — stories of their bravery, valor and ultimate sacrifice.
This series also underscores the work going on to restore Grand Island’s East Memorial Stadium, which honors all veterans.
Each Saturday from now until May 29, “Remembering the Fallen” will tell stories in The Grand Island Independent we hope live forever in our hearts and in the stories we tell our children.
Imagine life as it was in 1947, shortly after Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium was dedicated to fallen veterans of World War I and World War II. The entire community actively worked to raise the money to fund the project because no other facility existed to meet the needs that Memorial Stadium could: A facility that would honor veterans’ sacrifices and give the community a place to gather. It has served Grand Island well.
Fast-forward 74 years and more fallen veterans from other conflicts need to be recognized. They will be honored on the new Hall County Fallen Veterans Memorial to be located inside the renovated East Stadium.
In addition to those who served and died in more recent conflicts, there are those whose remains were located and brought home decades after the original bronze memorial plaque was dedicated and placed on the East Stadium exterior in 1955.
It was during the research and compilation of names to be added to the new memorial that Grand Island Public Schools Foundation staff members advocated to have some of these veterans’ stories told in “Remembering the Fallen.” Of course, not all stories can be published, but we hope you cherish the ones our staff members and guest writers will share.
During the research for this project, we found that the amount of information and documentation on veterans varies.
Each veteran will have his service information listed on an interactive video display within the wall. If you have information on a fallen veteran, we urge you to visit our website to review the list and to submit any information or photos of them you may have.
Please make no assumptions that we have complete information on your fallen veteran.
To review the listing and to submit your information please visit: https://www.gimemorialstadium.org/our-goal/veterans-memorial.html
You also are welcome to call our office at 308-385-5900 for more details on this project.
The Hall County Veterans Memorial is part of the Our Grand Legacy Memorial Stadium Campaign, a campaign to renovate and preserve historic East Stadium.
TO DONATE
Donations can be made online at bit.ly/3cNEnyt.
Donations can also be mailed to:
Memorial Stadium Campaign
Grand Island Public Schools Foundation
P.O. Box 4904
Grand Island, NE 68802-4904