Remembering the Fallen: Series of stories spotlights East Memorial Stadium project

It was during the research and compilation of names to be added to the new memorial that Grand Island Public Schools Foundation staff members advocated to have some of these veterans’ stories told in “Remembering the Fallen.” Of course, not all stories can be published, but we hope you cherish the ones our staff members and guest writers will share.

During the research for this project, we found that the amount of information and documentation on veterans varies.

Each veteran will have his service information listed on an interactive video display within the wall. If you have information on a fallen veteran, we urge you to visit our website to review the list and to submit any information or photos of them you may have.

Please make no assumptions that we have complete information on your fallen veteran.

To review the listing and to submit your information please visit: https://www.gimemorialstadium.org/our-goal/veterans-memorial.html

You also are welcome to call our office at 308-385-5900 for more details on this project.

The Hall County Veterans Memorial is part of the Our Grand Legacy Memorial Stadium Campaign, a campaign to renovate and preserve historic East Stadium.