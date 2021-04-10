Remembering the fallen: Walter Richter made the ultimate sacrifice and saved lives

When Muery came to again, he knew there was nothing more he could do to help Richter. He also knew he couldn’t just leave him there. He dug a grave and buried his shipmate the best he could. As he began to look around the island, he was discovered by island natives. They took him in and nursed him back to health. While recovering, it was discovered that the shallow grave Muery had dug had not been strong enough to fight the waves. And before the ocean could claim Richter, the island natives took his body and placed it in their graveyard in a section designated for heroes. They were able to radio for help and Muery was rescued a short time later. As he was leaving, he noticed the handcrafted headstone that they were making to place upon Richter’s grave.