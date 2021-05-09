Renewable Fuels Month spotlights benefits of homegrown fuel options

May is Renewable Fuels Month. Since 2006, the governor of Nebraska has dedicated one month out of each year to recognize the importance of renewable biofuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel.

According to the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska ranks No. 2 in ethanol production with 25 ethanol plants across the state. The industry employs over 1,400 Nebraskans in rural areas of the state. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, ethanol is currently blended in over 95% of the nation’s fuel supply.

“As a corn and cattle farmer, ethanol is vital to my farming operation,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend.

Bruntz said in Nebraska, 31% of the state’s corn is used in ethanol production.

“From the production of ethanol, we also get distillers grains, a protein-rich livestock feed for my cattle,” he said. “For every bushel of corn used for ethanol, we’re able to get a cleaner-burning fuel and co-products for our value-added livestock industries.”

As more and more drivers hit the road this summer as pandemic restrictions are eased, ethanol demand will increase. Last year, with the pandemic restrictions, demand for ethanol was low. It caused some plants to temporarily shutdown.