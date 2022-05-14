Renovation, addition for Grand Island's Gates Elementary is tabled

Grand Island Public Schools’ board room became unusually somber when hitting agenda item 9.9 — “Grand Island Senior High Additions & Renovations,” during the board’s regular monthly meeting Thursday night.

“We had two bidders,” said Dan Petsch, GIPS Director of Buildings & Grounds. “We did not see that coming.”

Grand Island Senior High’s bid for additions and improvements like a band and commons addition, was estimated to cost just over $1.8 million.

The low bid was by Perry Reid. Counting their bid and design fees, the project would cash out at $4,022,105.

News didn’t get any better after that. A capital project providing Knickrehm Elementary with HVAC upgrades and a security vestibule was estimated to cost $827,258.

Another project would give Gates Elementary School additions and improvements to the commons and kitchen areas, a skills addition and a security vestibule renovation. The estimated cost was $2.8 million.

Actual cost was calculated at $1,877,940 for Knickrehm Elementary’s HVAC upgrades and $6,157,226 for Gates Elementary’s addition and renovation.

“The construction market is pretty saturated right now. So our timing is not that good,” Petsch said. “We ended up in a market that did not contribute to highly competitive bidding.”

Petsch said sacrifices and adjustments could be made to ease the financial burden.

“We are going to look at anything that is least low- to medium-hanging fruit that we might be able to do differently.”

That includes being more selective about what is paid for by the district, and what is paid for in the grant award. Petsch mentioned furniture.

“We can go and look at that agreement and see if we could potentially buy that equipment for a lot less.”

As a result of GISH’s estimated cost increase, the Knickrehm HVAC project was adjusted.

“We went ahead and pulled a couple things out there that could be self-performed, basically the temperature controls and air balancing,” Petsch explained.

He said the figures, which were assembled years ago and consisted primarily of equipment, did not fully consider ceiling removal in classrooms and corridors, and new lighting.

The school’s predicament is not uncommon in today’s construction landscape, Petsch said.

“(Projects are) getting one or two bids for big projects that are using a general contractor, or they’re getting one bid, in particular for mechanical projects. We’re experiencing what everyone else is experiencing.”

Additionally, because of the higher bids, construction cost fees and design fees to Engineering Technologies, Inc. would increase accordingly. If any of the projects are abandoned or postponed, design fees will still be owed.

Petsch apologized for the disappointing news. “I apologize, but these are the facts. If you can’t pay for it, you can’t do it.”

All three projects were to be paid for with Federal COVID-19 relief funding (ESSER III). Funds earmarked to projects are available until September 2024.

Awarded ESSER dollars are based on specific, qualifying requests. Any awarded funds left unused are returned to the Federal government.

Project costs not covered by COVID-19 relief funds would come out of the district’s general fund, Petsch said.

Board president Lisa Albers asked Petsch if he anticipated construction costs to go down, should any of the projects be postponed.

“I’m not, but I do anticipate competition. I think this lack of competition, in particular, has really hit us hard on this particular project,” he responded.

Of the three ESSER III projects on the meeting’s docket, Petsch was least enthusiastic about Gates Elementary’s improvements.

“A year ago we’re looking at our square foot costs for a new area at $275 a square foot. Presently this high school is $325 a square foot. (Gates project) is $425 a square foot. I just can’t, I can’t recommend it.

“The hard sell on Gates is it’s the building’s age,” he added.

With the exception of several additions, Gates Elementary was dedicated in 1955.

The board unanimously approved both the GISH and Knickrehm projects. Gates Elementary will have to wait for its upgrades.

Board member Dave Hulinsky moved to table the project, seconded by board vice president Carlos Barcenas. The issue was unanimously approved.

Petsch emphasized “tabled” does not mean “forgotten.

“We really want to do this project. It’s super important to us. I know we can all agree to that,” he said.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

