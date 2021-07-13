Renovation of Stolley Park Garden continuing with removal of bricks, replacement of walkways

Stolley Park Garden will be another step into its makeover as bricks are torn out and walkways replaced with concrete.
Friends of Grand Island Parks has embarked on a project — and mission — to “restore the glory” of Stolley Park, which occupies 34 acres.
“Our original plan was to replace the bricks that are here that have started to buckle with the trees and age and everything,” said Vikki Deuel of Friends of Grand Island Parks, the group spearheading the Stolley Park Gardens project. “They really aren’t safe for anybody but the most sure-footed.”
Deuel said FGIP has a vision of making Stolley Park Garden a place for everyone. “Not everything here is handicapped accessible,” she said. “If you’re trying to push a wheelchair or even if you’re trying to push a stroller it’s not easy.”
City of Grand Island Horticulturist Brad Foster knows that firsthand.
“I have a daughter that’s in a wheelchair,” Foster said. “Some areas — like the middle — it’s really hard to get a wheelchair down the aisle. It’s going to be nice.”
Still, the bricks bring back memories for Foster.
“Back in 1990 we were picking up the bricks out at the power plant like finding a needle in a haystack,” he said. “They were buried. Youth groups helped us pick up the bricks, then we had volunteers help us lay them down. It took us four years to get the bricks down, so now it’s taking two days to get them out.”
Deuel said money has been an obstacle to the project.
“We wanted to use pavers, but the cost estimate of putting interlocking pavers in this area was about $270,000. So we gasped and said, ‘We’d like to have this done in our lifetime,’” she said.
But why should communities care about their parks?
“Cities that have nice parks with nice flowers attract businesses, attract people to come to the area,” Deuel said.
Stolley Park seemed a natural first step, she said. “We have to start somewhere, and the most logical start is at the Stolley Garden.”
“We want to enrich the beauty of the garden,” Deuel said. “We want it to be a place people can come for weddings, celebrations, and can come and just enjoy being outdoors.”
She said some of the new elements will be conducive to events such as outdoor concerts.
The group drew inspiration from a visit to a well-known Nebraska public garden, Deuel said.
“Parks need to be more than green grass,” she said. “We looked at Sunken Gardens in Lincoln and thought, you know, they started somewhere. It’s an amazing stop now.”
It takes generosity to make projects like Stolley Park Garden get moving, whether in the greenhouse or digging up buckling bricks.
Grand Island business JEM Exteriors has begun tearing out the aged, unsafe brick at no charge.
“It’s a huge expense to get the bricks removed,” Deuel said. “That is a big, big, big donation.”
She said in-kind donations like the one from JEM Exteriors, along with monetary donations and volunteers, will bring the project to fruition.
More help is needed, Foster said. “We don’t have enough volunteers to help us,” he said. “I think that’s kind of sad.”
If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, find the Friends of Grand Island Parks on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GrandIslandParks/.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.