Renovation of Stolley Park Garden continuing with removal of bricks, replacement of walkways

Stolley Park Garden will be another step into its makeover as bricks are torn out and walkways replaced with concrete.

Friends of Grand Island Parks has embarked on a project — and mission — to “restore the glory” of Stolley Park, which occupies 34 acres.

“Our original plan was to replace the bricks that are here that have started to buckle with the trees and age and everything,” said Vikki Deuel of Friends of Grand Island Parks, the group spearheading the Stolley Park Gardens project. “They really aren’t safe for anybody but the most sure-footed.”

Deuel said FGIP has a vision of making Stolley Park Garden a place for everyone. “Not everything here is handicapped accessible,” she said. “If you’re trying to push a wheelchair or even if you’re trying to push a stroller it’s not easy.”

City of Grand Island Horticulturist Brad Foster knows that firsthand.

“I have a daughter that’s in a wheelchair,” Foster said. “Some areas — like the middle — it’s really hard to get a wheelchair down the aisle. It’s going to be nice.”

Still, the bricks bring back memories for Foster.