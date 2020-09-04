Reopening of economy drives surge in Hall County auto sales

Hall County motor vehicle sales rebounded with a fury in June, according to recent data from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
The county’s motor vehicle sales totaled $20,029,171, which was 89.7% above the $10.556 million in sales in June 2019.
“Amazing, isn’t it,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
“People were, for the most part, working in June,” she said. “Home projects were completed and replacing an existing or buying a new vehicle was next on their checklist. We are happy that our local automobile dealers, even with very limited inventory in some cases, were able to make these sales. Every purchase generates sales tax, which helps our city’s revenue position.”
The month’s total was astounding compared with the sales in March through May, when Hall County motor vehicles sales took a nearly $18.5 million hit compared with sales during March through May in 2019.
Before the coronavirus pandemic that hit the area in March, motor vehicle sales started off the year with double-digit increases in January and February compared with the previous year.
In January, sales in Hall County were $11.749 million. That was a 16.1% increase over January 2019. Sales also were up in February with a total of $10.944 million, which was a 14% increase from February 2019.
When the pandemic began to affect Hall County in March and health directives were issued that encouraged people to stay at home and banned large gatherings, and eating and drinking establishments closed along with retail stores. People were being laid off or furloughed from their jobs.
That affected sales of all kinds in Hall County, including motor vehicles.
In March, Hall County motor vehicle sales were $9.96 million, which was 7.7% below March 2019 sales.
The next month, the full effect of the quarantine created by the virus was in evidence as Hall County motor vehicle sales totaled $2.234 million, which was an 81.5% decrease from April 2019.
The trend continued in May as Hall County motor vehicle sales tax revenue was down 64.6% compared with May 2019. In Hall County, there was $4,236,199 in motor vehicle sales tax revenue while 2019 had $11,972,858.
It wasn’t only Hall County, but in Adams County, taxable motor vehicle sales were down 62.1% in May from $6.446 million in May 2019 to $2.243 million in May 2020.
But June’s figures were good for Adams County, too.
The state reported that Adams County motor vehicle sales were $8.42 million, compared to $6.234 million in June 2019. That’s a 35.1% increase. Buffalo County motor vehicle sales for June totaled $21.415 million, which was a 113.4% increase over sales in June 2019.
Also seeing a considerable rebound was net taxable sales in Grand Island. In June, net taxable sales were $87.946 million, compared to $91.156 million in June 2019.
While June net taxable sales were down 3.5% compared to a year ago, in May Grand Island experienced a much larger dip of more than 21% in net taxable sales in April and May.
Hastings saw a 8.8% increase in net taxable sales, at $34.042 million, from June 2019. Kearney saw a 3.1% increase, with $68.421 million in June 2020, compared to $66.391 million in June 2019.
