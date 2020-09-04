Reopening of economy drives surge in Hall County auto sales

Hall County motor vehicle sales rebounded with a fury in June, according to recent data from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

The county’s motor vehicle sales totaled $20,029,171, which was 89.7% above the $10.556 million in sales in June 2019.

“Amazing, isn’t it,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

“People were, for the most part, working in June,” she said. “Home projects were completed and replacing an existing or buying a new vehicle was next on their checklist. We are happy that our local automobile dealers, even with very limited inventory in some cases, were able to make these sales. Every purchase generates sales tax, which helps our city’s revenue position.”

The month’s total was astounding compared with the sales in March through May, when Hall County motor vehicles sales took a nearly $18.5 million hit compared with sales during March through May in 2019.

Before the coronavirus pandemic that hit the area in March, motor vehicle sales started off the year with double-digit increases in January and February compared with the previous year.