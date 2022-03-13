Rep. Adrian Smith doesn’t like USPS bill impact

Rep. Adrian Smith, the only Nebraska congressman to vote against the Postal Service Reform Act, opposed the bill because of the additional burden it will put on Medicare.

The bill, which has passed both houses of Congress, adds to the unfunded obligations of Medicare, Smith said.

“Medicare Part B currently has over $87 billion in unfunded obligations and this would add another $50 billion on top of that,” Smith said in a phone interview this past week.

The House passed the Postal Service Reform Act by a 342-92 margin last month. U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, also from Nebraska, voted in favor of the bill.

The measure also passed the Senate, where it was favored by Sen. Deb Fischer and opposed by Sen. Ben Sasse. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill, which ensures the continuance of six-day mail delivery.

The bill will require retired postal employees to enroll in Medicare when eligible, while dropping a previous mandate that forced the Postal Service to cover their health care costs years in advance.

The bill ends the requirement that the Postal Service finance workers’ health care benefits ahead of time for the next 75 years. Instead, it will integrate future Postal Service retirees into Medicare, which all of its employees already pay into, and it will allow those who are already retired to decide if they want to switch.

The Medicare obligation and Smith’s familiarity with the topic as a member of the Ways and Means Committee are “what has me concerned,” he said.

When you talk about benefits, pensions and health care, “we need to think literally decades down the road. We need to plan for that,” Smith said.

The Postal Service “enjoys some personnel benefits that other federal agencies do not,” Smith said. So “I think the Postal Service has some decisions to make.”

USPS, he said, no longer wants to be a self-sufficient agency, which creates some complications. One of those is “adding to the unfunded obligations of Medicare,” he said.

Does the Postal Service want to be a standard federal agency or a standalone operation?

It’s “difficult to impossible to be both,” Smith said.

He also thinks there are other reforms that could make the Postal Service a more vibrant agency, “and those reforms so far are not being pursued.”

He hears from constituents whose charge to rent a post office box have more than doubled. Every time a postal customer rents a post office box, it saves the Postal Service money. “But yet as a customer they have to pay more for that,” he said.

There needs to be more flexibility afforded the Postal Service, he said. USPS has tremendous assets with thousands of locations across the country.

Postal officials aren’t using those assets “like they could and should,” Smith said. If “we need to provide flexibility for that, OK. I’m willing to look at that.”

But right now, USPS doesn’t seem to have any innovative approaches at leveraging its assets in order to serve customers more effectively and efficiently, he said.

The Independent received an email from a reader who points out that the Postal Service is especially important “in the very rural areas of Nebraska. In some areas, that’s all that they can depend on for deliveries.”

Smith says the Postal Service is “very important across America, and especially in rural areas. That’s why I think more significant, more meaningful reforms can and should be pursued.”

The Postal Service needs to be provided some of the flexibilities it needs to grow its market share and attract more customers across America who want to “utilize the Postal Service more than they currently are,” he said.

Smith knows the bill has been passed.

But he hopes “we can encourage the Postal Service to be more innovative in their approach moving forward.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.