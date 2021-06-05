 Skip to main content
Rep. Adrian Smith to hold virtual mobile offices Wednesday

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will hold virtual mobile offices Wednesday to meet with constituents of the 3rd District.

In order to ensure sufficient capacity, Smith is offering two virtual mobile office sessions. Those interested in attending must pre-register for the session of their choice the links provided below.

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking future tours in Washington, D.C.

Smith will hold these virtual sessions Wednesday at the following times:

Session 1 — 1 p.m.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ncoi7uB9Rn2RULzhEqZKQA

Session 2 — 5 p.m.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-Nq8Tg-ZTKOJT6J6Qm3L0A

For additional information, contact Smith’s Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333 or Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

