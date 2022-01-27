Rep. Adrian Smith to make a run at top committee post

Rep. Adrian Smith, who recently became the ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Trade subcommittee, will try to become his party’s ranking member on the Ways and Means Committee itself.
On a visit to Grand Island on Wednesday, Smith said he plans to make a run at the committee’s top Republican post. The current ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, is retiring.
Devin Nunes, who followed Brady in rank, has left Congress. The only remaining Republican on the committee with more experience than Smith is Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida.
If Republicans recapture control of Congress in November, the ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee would become its chairman.
Smith spoke to about 30 people in a noon meeting at the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
The role of the trade subcommittee is important to agriculture and manufacturing, Smith said. He was appointed the subcommittee’s ranking Republican on Jan. 19.
Coming into office, the Biden administration had “fantastic” trade opportunities, but instead has been “quiet on trade,” he said.
Right now, the U.S. is in the middle of a dispute with Mexico, which wants to “keep our corn out” for political rather than scientific reasons, he said.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which took effect in 2020, “is designed for something like this,” Smith said. He hopes the president will “be more aggressive” on the matter.
He believes that U.S. Trade representative Katherine Tai will be effective in her role.
The supply chain crisis is “problematic in so many ways,” he said. What concerns Smith the most is its effect on consumers. The crisis is contributing to inflation and a higher cost of living “in so many ways, in addition to the gas pump.”
Many of the problems, he said, were avoidable.
Smith didn’t agree with all of the measures taken at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, which included the Paycheck Protection Program and the CARES Act. But they were “largely successful” with the priority of keeping people employed, he said.
At the end of 2020, gross domestic product levels had basically returned to normal and “it would have been wise for us to leave well enough alone.”
But with a new administration came new policies and agendas, which led to pushing “a lot more money out into the economy. And I think that’s what’s really complicating matters as we speak,” Smith said.
The year following an election is mostly about policy. Now, the year of an election, is going to be more about politics, he said.
“We just have to keep a focus on the issues at hand. Being in the minority, you have to play a lot of defense. You don’t get to control the agenda. But we do get to reflect on the realities of what’s happening in our districts,” he said.
Smith answered a question from Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, who said the city is starting to feel the effects of inflation. Steele said he wonders if the city’s tax receipts will keep up with inflation. He asked Smith if the problem will be just transitory or more severe.
“It’s worse than transitory, is my take on it,” Smith said. “The administration tried to say it was transitory in the beginning. There are few signs that it’s letting up.”
The Biden administration places a strong emphasis on climate change, extending to members of the cabinet, he said. Even the Defense Secretary has been charged with addressing climate, he said. That focus may have played a role in the country’s difficulties in exiting Afghanistan, Smith said.
Smith said, “we should be good stewards of our environment,” but he would like to see a reasonable and varied approach to the country’s energy needs.
The biofuels industry, he noted, has come a long way in innovation and providing alternatives and options for consumers.
Getting rid of all liquid fuels, he said, is not practical.
Grand Island resident Zachary Zoul told Smith that workforce problems may be due to federal rental assistance programs. Many people don’t feel the need to work if their rent is paid for, Zoul said.
Smith said there’s a chance that dialogue in Washington could become less heated.
There will be a lot of retirements coming up this year in the House of Representatives, he said.
“What I think is good is that we’re trying to plan not just strategies to get the majority but what we will do with that,” he said, speaking as a Republican. “And there is significant emphasis on dialing down the temperature so that we can bring people together,” share ideas and build off of the calmer atmosphere.
He can see good things resulting from a cooler temperature. But getting to that point, he said, will take a lot of work.