Rep. Adrian Smith to make a run at top committee post

The year following an election is mostly about policy. Now, the year of an election, is going to be more about politics, he said.

“We just have to keep a focus on the issues at hand. Being in the minority, you have to play a lot of defense. You don’t get to control the agenda. But we do get to reflect on the realities of what’s happening in our districts,” he said.

Smith answered a question from Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, who said the city is starting to feel the effects of inflation. Steele said he wonders if the city’s tax receipts will keep up with inflation. He asked Smith if the problem will be just transitory or more severe.

“It’s worse than transitory, is my take on it,” Smith said. “The administration tried to say it was transitory in the beginning. There are few signs that it’s letting up.”

The Biden administration places a strong emphasis on climate change, extending to members of the cabinet, he said. Even the Defense Secretary has been charged with addressing climate, he said. That focus may have played a role in the country’s difficulties in exiting Afghanistan, Smith said.