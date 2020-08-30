Rep. Smith urges level playing field for U.S. ethanol with Brazil

EIA said U.S. fuel ethanol exports fell by 14% in 2019 even though the number of export destinations increased from 34 in 2018 to 39 in 2019. Nearly half of all ethanol was shipped to Brazil and Canada, despite these countries decreasing their imports of U.S. ethanol by 34% and 5%, respectively.

Brazil, the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of fuel ethanol, decreased imports of U.S. ethanol for the first year since 2015, dropping to 22,000 b/d in 2019 but still accounting for nearly one-quarter of all U.S. ethanol exports. Ethanol consumption in Brazil is driven largely by a fuel ethanol blending requirement, which is currently set at 27%, and demand for hydrous ethanol (E100) that competes with traditional gasoline blends.

EIA said ethanol in Brazil is primarily produced from sugarcane, and as a result, it is seasonally driven by the sugarcane harvest period from May through October. Brazilian imports of U.S. ethanol typically peak in between harvest seasons.

The United States also imports Brazilian fuel ethanol, especially during its sugarcane harvest season. EIA said the United States substantially increased its sugarcane ethanol imports in 2019 to a total of 13,000 b/d, up 9,000 b/d from 2018 levels, all of which were sourced from Brazil.