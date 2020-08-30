Rep. Smith urges level playing field for U.S. ethanol with Brazil

Rep. Adrian Smith and Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, along with 20 of their colleagues, recently wrote to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, requesting he work to terminate Brazil’s use of a trade rate quota on U.S ethanol.
Smith said currently, Brazil has a 20% tariff on out-of-quota imports of U.S. ethanol while Brazil enjoys nearly tariff-free access to the U.S. market.
In the letter, Smith requested Brazil implement its previous zero-duty exemption for U.S. ethanol.
Smith is a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade, and is a member on the Biofuels Caucus.
“Demand for ethanol was at record highs before the pandemic and Nebraska greatly benefited from this boom, and ensuring our products have a level playing field internationally will help us bounce back,” Smith said. “I appreciate my colleagues joining in this fight for fairness for the ethanol industry, and look forward to hearing from Ambassador Lighthizer on the path forward.”
In the letter to Lighthizer, Smith and the other lawmakers wrote that farmers and the ethanol industry in the U.S. “would greatly benefit from an equitable trade relationship with Brazil, we ask that creating a level playing field for U.S. ethanol be a high priority during bilateral trade negotiations.”
Re-instate zero-duty exemptions
Specifically, Smith and the other lawmakers are requesting Lighthizer to urge his Brazilian counterparts to terminate the ethanol tariff rate quota and prohibitive 20% tariff on out-of-quota imports, and instead reinstate the zero-duty exemption for U.S. ethanol from Brazil’s Common External Tariff that was in effect from 2012 to 2017.
“Although our countries maintained a reciprocal policy of applying low or zero duties on ethanol imports for nearly a decade, in recent years, Brazil has increasingly implemented protectionist trade policies towards the U.S. ethanol industry,” Smith and the lawmakers wrote Lighthizer.
They said that in September 2017, Brazil unilaterally decided to increase tariffs on ethanol imports through its restrictive TRQ system.
“Last year, for example, Brazil set an import quota of 198 million imported ethanol gallons and implemented a 20% tariff on each gallon above that,” the letter read.
“Despite initial claims the TRQ would be in place only for two years, the Brazilian government extended the policy by another year, and we have reason to suspect that this will once again be extended at the end of this month.”
Foundation of trade relationship
Ethanol is foundational to the trade relationship with Brazil and accounts for nearly half of all U.S. agricultural exports to the country. Brazil was the largest U.S. ethanol export market last year, purchasing 332 million gallons of U.S.-produced ethanol worth $493 million.
“This economic activity is injected directly back into the communities we serve in the form of employee wages, feedstock payments to farmers, and continued investments in our ethanol facilities,” Smith and the other lawmakers wrote.
“Unfortunately, Brazilian purchases are down 32% from their peak in 2018 and appear likely to decline again in 2020 as the prohibitive 20% duty continues to hinder U.S. ethanol’s economic value in the country. For this strong partnership to continue, it is critical that U.S.-produced ethanol receive fair tariff treatment.”
Smith and other lawmakers wrote to Lighthizer that “Brazil’s inequitable treatment of U.S. ethanol creates economic strain throughout the U.S. ethanol industry, especially during a year in which COVID-19 is devastating fuel demand in our country. The United States, however, continues to provide ethanol imports from Brazil virtually tariff-free access to the U.S. market. Last year, the U.S. imported 250 million gallons worth $596 million. Brazil must end this unfairness by eliminating its TRQ.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States exported 96,000 barrels per day (b/d) of fuel ethanol in 2019, the first annual drop in U.S. ethanol exports since 2015. Despite the decrease, total exports remained at the second-highest level on record. The United States exported more fuel ethanol than it imported in 2019, the 10th year in a row as a net exporter.
EIA said U.S. fuel ethanol exports fell by 14% in 2019 even though the number of export destinations increased from 34 in 2018 to 39 in 2019. Nearly half of all ethanol was shipped to Brazil and Canada, despite these countries decreasing their imports of U.S. ethanol by 34% and 5%, respectively.
Brazil, the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of fuel ethanol, decreased imports of U.S. ethanol for the first year since 2015, dropping to 22,000 b/d in 2019 but still accounting for nearly one-quarter of all U.S. ethanol exports. Ethanol consumption in Brazil is driven largely by a fuel ethanol blending requirement, which is currently set at 27%, and demand for hydrous ethanol (E100) that competes with traditional gasoline blends.
EIA said ethanol in Brazil is primarily produced from sugarcane, and as a result, it is seasonally driven by the sugarcane harvest period from May through October. Brazilian imports of U.S. ethanol typically peak in between harvest seasons.
The United States also imports Brazilian fuel ethanol, especially during its sugarcane harvest season. EIA said the United States substantially increased its sugarcane ethanol imports in 2019 to a total of 13,000 b/d, up 9,000 b/d from 2018 levels, all of which were sourced from Brazil.
EIA said U.S. ethanol exports remained elevated despite Brazil’s extension of the 20% tariff levied on U.S. ethanol (for volumes higher than the equivalent of 1 million barrels) through September 2019. The tariff quota was again increased in September 2019 to allow for a limit of 750 million liters (about 5 million barrels) per year through 2020.
Canada remained the second-largest destination for U.S. ethanol, importing nearly 22,000 b/d in 2019, largely unchanged from the volumes imported during the past few years. Canadian demand for U.S. fuel ethanol is driven by regional ethanol requirements for gasoline across Canadian provinces, which range between 5.0% and 8.5%.
The third-largest destination in 2019 for U.S. ethanol was again India at 12,000 b/d, followed by South Korea and Colombia. The remaining 34 countries received approximately 30,000 b/d of U.S. ethanol exports.
