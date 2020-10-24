Replica of old street clock coming to downtown Grand Island

The Hall County Historical Society wants to turn back time by building a full-sized replica of an old street clock in downtown Grand Island.
The 16-foot clock will be built at the corner of North Pine and West Third streets, where the original clock stood from the 1880s to the 1940s.
In addition to providing the time, the original clock was a gathering place for Grand Islanders, said Don Deitemeyer of the Historical Society.
The clock can be seen in many photos the Historical Society has of downtown Grand Island. It was part of a different time, when people were transported by horse-drawn street cars. The clock was part of the scene when a throng greeted Teddy Roosevelt in 1903.
“It really tied generations together,” Deitemeyer said.
He has wanted to replace the clock for a long time.
“It’s been on my bucket list for 20 years,” Deitemeyer said.
The clock will be erected in the original spot, right in front of the three-story brick building on the intersection’s northwest corner.
Way back when, the building at 102 W. Third housed a jewelry store owned by Max J. Egge. Later on, the store was operated by James Michelson.
Egge sold eyeglasses as well as jewelry, which is why a large pair of “specs” hung from the original clock. On top of the clock was a watch fob because you could also buy pocket watches at the store.
The new clock won’t be identical but will be similar to the old clock. It will have a watch fob on top.
Deitemeyer is excited about the project.
“It’s something that will really enhance the downtown,” he said, adding that it will create “a nice, warm, nostalgic feeling.”
Deitemeyer and Fred Roeser, president of the Historical Society, think support for the project will be strong.
The new clock, supported by an aluminum post, will be built by the Electric Time Co. of Medfield, Mass. Unlike the original, the clock will be illuminated. A GPS connection will make sure the time is correct at all times.
The project will have a total cost of $30,000. Those who contribute $5,000 will have their names listed on a bronze marker next to the clock.
The clock is one of a number of projects the Historical Society plans as part of its 100th anniversary in 2022.
The clock is meant to honor families, businesses and organizations that have been around 100 years or more. With those people in mind, it will be called the Century Clock.
Historical information will be placed in a time capsule underneath the brass marker.
The group feels the clock will last for generations into the future.
Deitemeyer would like to see the clock again become a meeting place for Grand Islanders.
He thinks fundraising will go quicker than it did for the restoration of the Pier Park fountain, another Historical Society project. Raising funds and rebuilding that fountain was a five-year project, which cost $130,000. About $30,000 of that cost came from in-kind donations.
The Historical Society has committed $5,000 to the new streetlamp.
The group hopes to complete the work by next summer.
In addition to being the project director, Deitemeyer is on the board of the Hall County Historical Society.
Street clocks became popular in the 1860s, he said.
Nobody knows when the original clock came down. Maybe a truck ran into and destroyed it. Maybe it was sacrificed for a World War II scrap drive, Roeser said.
Those who’d like to contribute to the effort may send a check to the Hall County Historical Society at 603 N. Plum St.
For more information, call Deitemeyer at 308-390-4082 or Roeser at 308-383-0848.
The Hall County Historical Society is the oldest continuously operating county historical society in the state.
