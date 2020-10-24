Replica of old street clock coming to downtown Grand Island

The new clock won’t be identical but will be similar to the old clock. It will have a watch fob on top.

Deitemeyer is excited about the project.

“It’s something that will really enhance the downtown,” he said, adding that it will create “a nice, warm, nostalgic feeling.”

Deitemeyer and Fred Roeser, president of the Historical Society, think support for the project will be strong.

The new clock, supported by an aluminum post, will be built by the Electric Time Co. of Medfield, Mass. Unlike the original, the clock will be illuminated. A GPS connection will make sure the time is correct at all times.

The project will have a total cost of $30,000. Those who contribute $5,000 will have their names listed on a bronze marker next to the clock.

The clock is one of a number of projects the Historical Society plans as part of its 100th anniversary in 2022.

The clock is meant to honor families, businesses and organizations that have been around 100 years or more. With those people in mind, it will be called the Century Clock.

Historical information will be placed in a time capsule underneath the brass marker.