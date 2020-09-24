Report details effects of COVID-19 on state agriculture economy

Rempe said that ag trade has grown “about three times since 1990.” While trade has improved during the last 30 years, so have yields. For example, in 1990, Nebraska farmers harvested 934 million bushels of corn with a value of $2.13 billion. Last year, state farmers harvested 1.785 billion bushels with a value of $6.787 billion.

Nationwide, the USDA said corn production for grain is forecast at 14.9 billion bushels, up 9% from 2019. Nationwide, soybean production is forecast at 4.31 billion bushels, up 21% from last year.

With agricultural production increasing every year, especially corn and soybeans, Rempe said trade is a “growing segment that we rely on.”

“When you see in the last couple of years with some of these trade disputes we have had with China and some other countries, that has contributed to the financial struggles we have had in the agricultural sector,” he said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government provided $30 billion to farmers in trade aid to compensate them for ongoing negotiations the U.S. was having with its trade partners, especially China.