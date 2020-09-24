Report details effects of COVID-19 on state agriculture economy

A new policy briefing from the Platte Institute and the Nebraska Farm Bureau details how the coronavirus pandemic has added to the woes of an already hurting Nebraska agricultural industry.
“Nebraska’s crop and livestock producers have been on a roller-coaster ride over the past decade regarding farm income. The agriculture economy was already on the downside and weakened when COVID-19 hit,” said Sarah Curry, Platte Institute policy director.
Curry, along with Jay Rempe, Nebraska Farm Bureau senior economist, authored the report that examined the economic disruptions from COVID-19 on Nebraska’s agriculture sector.
The report, “Disruptions from COVID-19 on Nebraska’s Agriculture,” is available at PlatteInstitute.org and at nefb.org.
Curry and Rempe held a virtual news conference Wednesday via Zoom to discuss the publication.
According to the report, “Almost overnight, demand for food in these sectors, which accounted for 54 percent of the food consumed
The report detailed the first COVD-19 blow in mid-March with the shutdown of the hospitality, restaurant and institutional food servicpre-COVID-19, went missing. Supply chains were ill-equipped to deal with the shutdown leaving agriculture producers with diminished markets. The stay-at-home orders furthered the difficulties as less travel meant less fuel consumed leading to the idling and slowdown of ethanol production.”
“The immediate impact was that corn producers lost a key ethanol market and livestock producers lost a key feed source in ethanol by-products,” Rempe said. “The chaos in supply chains, the destruction of demand, and general uncertainty caused commodity prices to spiral downward.”
The report said a second punch came in April, with the disruptions of meat processing facilities due to employee health concerns. “Between complete shutdowns, reduced operations and slower speeds, the processing facilities were operating between 60%-70% of capacity at one point. Livestock prices plunged. Analysis released in June by Nebraska Farm Bureau suggested Nebraska’s agriculture economy could face nearly $3.7 billion in losses in 2020 due to COVID-19 if economic conditions did not improve,” said the report.
Curry said agriculture was among the hardest hit sectors of the economy and as a result was among the sectors eligible for federal assistance.
She said the report takes a closer look at the programs and engagement of agriculture in the federal assistance programs through passage of the CARES Act.
“To understand the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact, estimates suggest as much as 35%-50% of the state’s net farm income this year could come from federal assistance due to COVID-19,” Curry said.
The report also explores the scope and role of regulations on agriculture’s ability to respond to the pandemic.
Curry said agriculture is one of the most heavily regulated industries with more than 20,000 restrictions imposed on agriculture at the federal level and additional regulations at the state level.
“There were some positive and proactive regulatory changes to help reduce the regulatory burden during the pandemic,” she said. “The flexibility and waiver of some of those regulations provides a perfect case study for the possibility of future permanent regulatory reforms.”
Rempe said that there’s a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Nebraska’s agriculture sector and what the future holds.
“A large variable will be the duration and magnitude of the effects of COVID-19 on the economy,” he said. “Will economic growth affect world trade that is so critical to Nebraska? Will China abide by purchase agreements signed earlier this year? Will markets regain their strength to offset a future drop in federal assistance? Right now, there are a lot more questions than answers.”
Trade is vital as Nebraska farmers are looking at the third straight year they will produce a corn crop of more than 1.7 billion bushels. The state’s farmers also are projected to harvest nearly 300 million bushels of soybeans.
Soybeans was Nebraska’s top export last year with a value of $677 million, with corn in the fourth position at $397 million.
Rempe said that ag trade has grown “about three times since 1990.” While trade has improved during the last 30 years, so have yields. For example, in 1990, Nebraska farmers harvested 934 million bushels of corn with a value of $2.13 billion. Last year, state farmers harvested 1.785 billion bushels with a value of $6.787 billion.
Nationwide, the USDA said corn production for grain is forecast at 14.9 billion bushels, up 9% from 2019. Nationwide, soybean production is forecast at 4.31 billion bushels, up 21% from last year.
With agricultural production increasing every year, especially corn and soybeans, Rempe said trade is a “growing segment that we rely on.”
“When you see in the last couple of years with some of these trade disputes we have had with China and some other countries, that has contributed to the financial struggles we have had in the agricultural sector,” he said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government provided $30 billion to farmers in trade aid to compensate them for ongoing negotiations the U.S. was having with its trade partners, especially China.
With the ongoing problems agriculture faced before the pandemic and the problems the pandemic has created, such as a slowdown in the world economy, the report said that farm program payments and other forms of federal financial assistance also will play a role in the ultimate 2020 outcome.
Rempe said net farm income for Nebraska will be about $3 billion, which is down from $7 billion in 2013.
He said Nebraska farmers would be “in a world of hurt” without government assistance.
With the uncertainties facing agriculture, he said, the report points to opportunities for Nebraska to be the epicenter of global food production, including advantages in natural resources, infrastructure, educational systems and people.
He said Nebraska leaders should think strategically on how to marshal these advantages in a post-COVID-19 world.
“That means a more thorough examination of our policies regarding regulations, infrastructure, tax policy, innovation, and others to assure Nebraska is on the proper path for growth,” said Rempe.
