Report of assault, robbery in Grand Island being investigated

A 39-year-old man reported being assaulted and robbed early Sunday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
According to a Grand Island Police Department release, Sunday afternoon the man reported being assaulted and robbed of $200 cash at 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Wheeler Ave. He reported the incident occurred at 2 a.m. Sunday at 212 Wheeler Avenue, Apt. 4.
No suspects were listed in the release. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400, or Crimestoppers at 308-381-8822.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.