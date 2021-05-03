 Skip to main content
Report of possible assault involving a firearm was apparently a hoax
Report of possible assault involving a firearm was apparently a hoax

GIPD hoax

Grand Island Police respond to a report of a possible assault involving a firearm at 17th and Piper streets Monday evening. The call was apparently a hoax, according to Sgt. Jeremy Gildersleeve. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Numerous law enforcement officers converged on the area around 17th and Piper streets Monday night in response to a dangerous situation that was apparently a hoax.

A caller phoned 911 at about 7:45 p.m., reporting threats and a possible assault.

The caller mentioned a firearm, said Grand Island Police Sgt. Jeremy Gildersleeve.

“So we responded. We were able to contact the homeowner,” Gildersleeve said.

But no signs of a disturbance were found.

“And at this point it sounds like it was just a hoax — fortunately,” Gildersleeve said.

If shots were fired Monday night, it wasn’t in the area of 17th and Piper, he said.

Gildersleeve said he couldn’t give specifics of what the caller said “because the investigation is still ongoing, obviously.”

At least 10 law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene. Some of the officers surrounding the neighborhood had rifles drawn. In addition to GIPD, Hall County Sheriff’s deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded.

