Reports of child abuse in Grand Island area have risen during the pandemic

That’s “why the campaign is really important, to make sure we have those dollars moving forward,” Krejci said

In a statement, Jennifer and Ray O’Connor pointed out that First Light’s services “are designed to address the physical and emotional needs of children who are victims of child abuse and child neglect. In the twenty-first century, the protection of children is the prime imperative of justice. All children deserve a safe place to live and a community with social welfare programs that will protect them from child abuse and child neglect.

“We as individuals can create a social fabric woven to the benefit of all, a society marked by compassion and altruism with special attention paid to the children that are victims of child abuse and child neglect,” the O’Connors continue. “The time to address the problem is now. Together we can make a difference.”

If the campaign is especially successful, First Light would like to hire an on-site mental health therapist, Krejci said.

If the center had a trauma-focused therapist in its office, the service would be provided at no cost to victims.