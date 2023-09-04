The Nebraska State Fair celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month a few weeks before it even begins.

The “¡Fiesta Latina! Celebrating our Raices,” day paraded through the Nebraska State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 3. There were several events sprinkled throughout the fair the entire day.

For the fourth year, the state fair has dedicated a day to celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture. Members of the Latino Advisory Council helped to set up all the day, with a desire to celebrate their community.

“We think it’s very important that the state fair represents our community,” said Yolanda Chavez-Nuncio, Latino Advisory Council member who helped organize the day. “We are a large community, we are a growing community and we live all over the state of Nebraska.”

There were multiple events set throughout the day. One of the most notable events though was the ¡Fiesta Latina! Celebration Parade.

The parade included a float from the Raices de mi Pueblo dance troupe from Hastings and several cars that were being displayed at the fair. There were also several people who held flags from almost every Hispanic country during the parade.

“We have a large subculture in our community,” said Rosa Alvarado, another Latino Advisory Council member. “And we are very happy to get them as much as involved as possible.”

The Hispanic Arts Center of Omaha caught the crowd’s attention with their dancing skills at twice the Pump and Pantry Party Pit. Grupo Folklorico Sangre Azteca also showed off their dancing skills at the fair at Earl May Fair Square stage.

Grupo La Mira, which is a band known for playing regional Mexican and Norteño music, performed around at the party pit. At 2:30 p.m. Alfredo Herrera, with his passion for regional Mexican music, played for attendees at Earl May Fair Square.

When no events were performing on the Pump and Pantry Party Pit stage, DJ EddyMix played some tunes for everyone. The stage was taken over by the Banda Maguey, who performed the night away with their regional Mexican music.

Grand Island Public Library joined the fun by hosting a Storytime and Craft. Taking place close to the party pit stage, children got to read Hispanic stories and make paper flowers.

While there was much fun and entertainment to be had at the “¡Fiesta Latina! Celebrating our Raices,” day, it eventually had to end. However, that doesn’t mean the celebration of Hispanic culture has to end.

“Part of celebration is that we celebrate our culture,” said Chavez-Nuncio. “But we [also] share our culture with the whole community.”