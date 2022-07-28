'Rest easy brother': Grand Island police officer dies of natural causes

Grand Island police officer Christopher Marcello, who received two Life Saving Service Awards during his career with the department, died early Wednesday due to natural causes.

Marcello, 42, was an investigator.

The Grand Island Police Department announced his death "with heavy hearts" on Thursday, saying Marcello "left us before his time."

Marcello joined the department in 2013, and served as a patrol officer and as a school resource officer at Grand Island Senior High, before becoming an investigator.

"Embodying the model of a true hero, Chris was a recipient of the department’s Life Saving Award," the news release says. "Chris had the heart and desire to save children as a child abuse investigator, the patience and leadership to train future police officers as a field training officer and the cunning and bravery to go into the worst situations as a member of our Tactical Response Unit."

In 2015, Marcello dragged a woman from a burning house on Sun Valley Drive. She was flown to a burn unit in Lincoln and survived for about two months.

In 2017, Marcello and two other officers, Bryce Collamore and Tyler Noel, received Life Saving Awards for bringing a 75-year-old woman back to life. The woman was found inside her vehicle, unconscious. The officers were able to get the woman breathing again.

Marcello was a 23-year veteran of the US. Army National Guard Alpha Troop 1/134th Cavalry Squadron, where he was deployed several times to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition to three overseas tours, he was part of two stateside mobilizations. He retired at the rank of First Sergeant.

"Yet, that is not what defined Chris to most at our agency," the GIPD news release says. "Chris was an Atlas for the department. He was always willing to shoulder any burden for his fellow officers, and the citizens of our community every day, and do it with a smirk and sarcastic wit that brightened any situation. His cool head and easy demeanor, always improved an outcome regardless of the weight of the situation."

In 2017, Marcello was the grand marshal at the Nebraska State Fair's Salute to our Veterans Celebration parade. In 2018, The Independent ran a picture of Marcello with the Cub Scout group he led. The Scouts were volunteering their time to the Santa Cop program.

Marcello was a native of Blue Hill. According to the 2017 story about the Life Saving Award, Marcello and his wife, Tami, were the parents of two girls and two boys.

"Chris was a hero in every sense that the word can be defined, and he will be missed. Please pray for peace for the family of Chris Marcello, as they cope with the difficult time," the GIPD release concludes. "Rest easy brother. We will take it from here."