Resurrection Church starts fundraiser to help public housing tenants avoid eviction

Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island has started a fundraiser to help Hall County tenants with delinquent rent payments.
A moratorium on residential evictions set to expire Dec. 31 was extended Monday to Feb. 28 by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
Hall County Housing Authority reported last week that 109 of its tenants, all low-income residents, would face eviction if the rent is not paid.
A total of $69,884.86 in rental income to date has not been received by HCHA during 2020.
Resurrection Church has created an account to raise funds for those in need, and already has received more than $1,000.
Parish nurse Kena Zebert started the effort Friday.
Helping others and reaching out is important for the church and its members, Zebert said.
Such an effort has never been attempted by Resurrection Church, though.
“There’s that one family that doesn’t know what to do, and I can’t imagine 109 people evicted on the streets,” Zebert said. “We cannot do that in our community. I know we can easily raise that amount to help pay that bill.”
The effort will continue even though the moratorium was extended, Zebert said.
“The bill is still going to be lingering,” she said.
The church has a donations account, which is currently going unused, that will help in the effort.
“It’s just sitting there,” Zebert said. “We used it for our little Caring and Sharing lunches every month. We buy food and little door prizes, and we don’t have any place to go with it right now. We don’t have any families that really need anything now.”
Zebert has also reached out to Continuum of Care, a resource sharing group at Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island Village.
“We all come together to help the elders in the community, or the homeless,” she said.
The opportunity can be used for people who want to make a donation as a tax deduction, as well, Zebert noted.
The holiday season should not be one of hopelessness.
“I want these people to know, there is hope,” she said. “There’s nothing worse than going into the Christmas season and not knowing where you’re going to live in the next week, or getting an eviction notice.”
Barry Hall, HCHA executive director, lauded the local effort.
After speaking to Zebert Friday, Hall said he and HCHA board and staff were “overwhelmed” by the generosity of the Grand Island and Hall County community.
“The stories of Midwest values, of helping your fellow man, are true,” he said. “Grand Island citizens embody the very essence of this. During a time when our nation is so politically divided, the offers to help those less fortunate have warmed my heart.”
Checks can be mailed to Resurrection Catholic Church, 4110 Cannon Road, Grand Island, NE 68803, with checks made payable to Resurrection Church with “HUD account” in the memo.