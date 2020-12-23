Resurrection Church starts fundraiser to help public housing tenants avoid eviction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The bill is still going to be lingering,” she said.

The church has a donations account, which is currently going unused, that will help in the effort.

“It’s just sitting there,” Zebert said. “We used it for our little Caring and Sharing lunches every month. We buy food and little door prizes, and we don’t have any place to go with it right now. We don’t have any families that really need anything now.”

Zebert has also reached out to Continuum of Care, a resource sharing group at Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island Village.

“We all come together to help the elders in the community, or the homeless,” she said.

The opportunity can be used for people who want to make a donation as a tax deduction, as well, Zebert noted.

The holiday season should not be one of hopelessness.

“I want these people to know, there is hope,” she said. “There’s nothing worse than going into the Christmas season and not knowing where you’re going to live in the next week, or getting an eviction notice.”

Barry Hall, HCHA executive director, lauded the local effort.