Retired Grand Island Northwest teachers donate to veterans’ projects

Her first cousin, Jerry Willhoft of Central City, served in the Gulf War. A member of the Nebraska National Guard, he was called up in 1990 at the age of 55.

A special reason for donating the money is Luft and all of the other Northwest graduates who chose to go in the military, she said.

Grand Island could use a memorial, she said, where veterans and their families can go to contemplate and grieve, if necessary.

Many monuments pay tribute to veterans of earlier wars, but this area needs a place for those who served in the military in more recent years, she said.

Luft, 53, has ties to Northwest.

His wife, the former Nancy Paulick, graduated from Northwest in 1988. Her father, Mike, graduated from the school the first year that Martha was on the staff.

All five of Luft’s kids are Northwest graduates. Their ages are 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29.

Luft comes from a military family.

One of his sons spent three years in the Army. The other son has been in the Coast Guard for eight years.