Retired Grand Island Northwest teachers donate to veterans’ projects

Bill Luft was glad to receive a donation this past week from Jim and Martha McGahan, who taught him at Northwest High School
Luft is on the committee that’s planning a memorial at Hall County Veterans Park that will pay tribute to soldiers of the post-Vietnam era. That group includes Luft, who left for Army basic training after graduating from Northwest in 1986.
The McGahans donated $1,000 on Wednesday to the memorial project. A few weeks earlier, they donated the same amount to the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery planned for Grand Island.
Luft expressed thanks to the McGahans for the “major contribution.”
Jim McGahan, who will turn 78 in February, taught at Northwest 31 years. Martha, 76, was a Northwest teacher for 33 years. Jim retired in 1999, Martha the following year.
Jim was born and raised in southwest Nebraska. “I know how important Fort McPherson is to that part of the country and what it does for community spirit and for holding people together,” he said, referring to Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
The national cemetery is important not just to nearby North Platte, but to all of the towns around it, he said.
“I have four uncles buried there,” Jim said.
An aunt, who was in the Army, also is buried at Fort McPherson.
A graduate of North Platte St. Patrick’s, Jim has four classmates buried at the cemetery. It is the final resting place for a good friend he had in kindergarten. Born in Wallace, Jim went to grade school in Elsie.
Because he knows the importance of Fort McPherson, Jim feels there should be a military cemetery in Grand Island.
Ralph Hahn, who taught ag at Northwest, is buried at Fort McPherson. If he had an option, he would have preferred to be buried at Grand Island, Jim said.
Jim had two uncles who died in the service. One, Tom McGahan, was on the aircraft carrier Wasp when it was torpedoed and sunk in the Pacific during World War II.
Another uncle was killed in a military plane crash in Germany in 1958.
Jim’s younger brother, Curt, was in the Navy for 20 years. He will be buried at Fort McPherson.
Jim has a “close feeling for the military.” So he believes strongly in a military cemetery for Grand Island.
As a teacher, Martha had a lot of students join the military. “They were good kids” and it was good to see them serving their country, she said.
That is a trait “you try to instill in students when you’re teaching,” she said.
Martha remembers one Northwest graduate she exchanged letters with who was lonely serving in Afghanistan. She also recalls several Northwest graduates who attended the military academies.
Her first cousin, Jerry Willhoft of Central City, served in the Gulf War. A member of the Nebraska National Guard, he was called up in 1990 at the age of 55.
A special reason for donating the money is Luft and all of the other Northwest graduates who chose to go in the military, she said.
Grand Island could use a memorial, she said, where veterans and their families can go to contemplate and grieve, if necessary.
Many monuments pay tribute to veterans of earlier wars, but this area needs a place for those who served in the military in more recent years, she said.
Luft, 53, has ties to Northwest.
His wife, the former Nancy Paulick, graduated from Northwest in 1988. Her father, Mike, graduated from the school the first year that Martha was on the staff.
All five of Luft’s kids are Northwest graduates. Their ages are 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29.
Luft comes from a military family.
One of his sons spent three years in the Army. The other son has been in the Coast Guard for eight years.
In addition, he can trace his family’s military history back to the Civil War. His father and grandfather were in World War II — the former in the Pacific and the latter in the European theater.
Two great-uncles served in World War I and the Mexican Border War. Two great-great uncles were killed in action during the Civil War.
Luft is a retired Grand Island police officer. He was the Howard County sheriff for three years.
Luft had nine comrades die during his military service.
The names of those soldiers are listed on Middle East Conflicts Memorial Wall at Marseilles, Ill. “I stop all the time when I’m going through,” Luft said.
He would like to see such a memorial in this area.
He’s grateful that the United Veterans Club is donating land for the project in Grand Island.