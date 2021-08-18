Retired National Guard colonel spent three years in Afghanistan

Grand Island aviation units were deployed to Afghanistan in 2019

Two Grand Island-based Nebraska Army National Guard aviation units spent about nine months in Afghanistan in 2019.

Making the trip were about 40 soldiers, most of whom were members of Company B (Bravo Company), 2-135th, General Support Aviation Battalion. That CH-47 Chinook helicopter unit is stationed at the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility No. 2 in Grand Island.

The overseas mission was in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. Soldiers from Grand Island’s Detachment 1, Company D, 2-135th GSAB, also were assigned to the mission.

About 1,000 people gathered at the Heartland Events Center in January 2019 to bid the Guard units farewell.

The Nebraskans flew troops and equipment throughout the combat zone, said Major Scott Ingalsbe of the Nebraska National Guard.

After training for a month in Texas, the soldiers headed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations, which included Afghanistan and Iraq. They primarily served in Afghanistan, Ingalsbe said.

They returned home on Nov. 20, 2019.