Retired National Guard colonel spent three years in Afghanistan

Watching events unfold in Afghanistan has been emotional for Jerry Meyer, a retired Nebraska National Guard colonel who spent three years in Afghanistan.
Meyer, who lives in Seward, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2003 and 2004. He returned from 2010 to 2012.
He spent two of the years training the Afghan National Army, and one year training the Afghan National Police.
Asked about the people of Afghanistan, Meyer said, “I can’t say enough about them.”
Training soldiers on an individual basis, he got to know them. He was able to speak their language and met their families.
Meyer is glad that a lot of the interpreters he worked with “were able to get out of there early.”
But, “I do feel for their families. A lot of their families are still back there,” he said.
Meyer has kept in touch with some of the interpreters on Facebook. One of them ended up going into the U.S. Army, and is now living in the United States. So some of the stories have had happy endings.
He saw plenty of the Afghan terrain.
“We had a Ford Ranger pickup truck that we drove all over the country,” Meyer said.
He was based at Camp Black Horse, near Kabul. He traveled to Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif.
Meyer noticed changes between his two deployments.
When soldiers pulled into villages in 2003 and 2004, the natives would bring out a band. In addition to music, there’d be a big meal “and we’d throw some soccer balls out there for the kids,” he said. “It was a happy time, if you think about it.”
When he went back in 2010, “the tables had turned a little bit,” he said.
At that point, many of the people probably knew the Americans and NATO allies would be leaving at some point.
The NATO forces “had built some pretty strategic bases,” such as Bagram Air Field, he said.
The training was “very lengthy.” Many of the recruits from Afghanistan “came in illiterate, so we had a learning program for that,” Meyer said.
The Afghans were members of different tribes. So the trainers had some hurdles to cross.
“But overall, it was a positive experience. I’m glad I did it,” he said.
Back home, Meyer later trained units to prepare for service in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Afghans are renowned throughout the world for their fighting prowess.
“If you read anything on Afghanistan, you’ll understand that they have a history of conflict,” he said.
Meyer worked with an Afghan general who he said was a “tough-looking guy.”
“There’s a lot of them like that. But I never did (feel) any type of fear when I was amongst them doing my training because we were fellow warriors at the time,” he said.
The toughness didn’t bother him. But he would have hated to face them on a battlefield, he said.
Meyer pointed out that the Afghans fought the British three times and resisted a Soviet invasion in 1979 and 1980.
So “we’re not the only ones that have been in that area,” he said, adding that he became familiar with Afghan history.
“We need to understand it’s their country,” he said.
Meyer hears a lot of people say, “Well, they have to stand up on their own.”
He understands that.
“They’ve got a lot of our equipment,” Meyer said, referring to facilities and weaponry.
“We’re going to see how this is going to play out in the future,” he said.
Meyer, 57, served in the Iowa and Nebraska National Guards for a total of 32 years, retiring in 2016.
A former history teacher at Columbus, he is now a state employee, working at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward.
Meyer grew to love Afghan food, people and culture. When he’s in Omaha, he likes to visit an Afghan restaurant.