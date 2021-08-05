Retired pediatrician speaks against state health education standards

Dr. Sue Greenwald, a retired pediatrician from Kearney, is against the new health education standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education.
At Tuesday’s meeting of Grand Island Noon Rotary Club, Greenwald, as the club’s guest speaker, also spoke against critical race theory and mandating face masks for schoolchildren.
Greenwald, a member of the Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, largely addressed the first draft of the NDE standards released in March.
The new draft, released in July, she argued has the same content, only rearranged and made vague.
She said her concerns come from a long career of helping sexually abused children.
This includes doing forensic evaluations and testifying in court about “grooming.”
“Grooming” involves using graphic materials and sexually explicit language to “train children into being a sexual being,” Greenwald said.
“Sexually abused children generally don’t know they’re being sexually abused,” she said. “They trust the person that’s abusing them. They’re being told it’s normal. They’re being told, this is what I want you to do. They don’t know what’s happening to them is wrong. They just know they don’t like it.”
Greenwald added, “When I looked at the curriculum that the State Board of Education wanted to insert into our schools, it looked like grooming.”
NDE’s first draft under “Human Growth and Development” included teaching elementary and middle-school age children about anal and oral sex (Section HE.7.7.1), gender identity (HE.8.7.2) and nontraditional family structures (HE.K.7.2).
The majority of this content was removed before the second draft was issued.
Greenwald noted the new draft still includes such topics as “discuss how social determinants and health disparities can impact health” and “analyze various lifestyles and habits, and how they impact the multiple dimensions of health.”
“The problem with draft two is they just moved these things around,” she said. “There’s eight chapters and they had these things under ‘Human Growth and Development.’ Those examples I just read to you are from chapters one and six.”
Greenwald also spoke against critical race theory.
The academic movement is based on Marxism, she said.
“The ‘three stools’ to collectivize a society is to take away morality, instill ideology and revise history,” Greenwald said.
“Critical race theory and comprehensive sexuality education accomplish two of these three goals. This is not sex ed. It’s a radical attempt to sexualize young children and to keep them focused on themselves and their sexual pleasure.”
She added, “Critical race theory can be summed up in six words: America is evil, burn it down.”
Greenwald also spoke against mandating face masks for schoolchildren, arguing the action has been done more out of liability concerns than medical safety.
“The problem with COVID and children is our reaction to it. Children are not at much risk from the disease itself. They are at risk from masks,” she said. “They breathe in lots of carbon dioxide. It makes them tired, makes it hard for them to learn, makes it hard for them to interact with people because their faces are covered.”
She added, “Masks are much more of a hardship for children than they are a benefit.”
Greenwald also spoke against vaccinating children.
“The vaccine has some serious side effects for children,” she said. “The disease does not.”