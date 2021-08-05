Retired pediatrician speaks against state health education standards

Greenwald added, “When I looked at the curriculum that the State Board of Education wanted to insert into our schools, it looked like grooming.”

NDE’s first draft under “Human Growth and Development” included teaching elementary and middle-school age children about anal and oral sex (Section HE.7.7.1), gender identity (HE.8.7.2) and nontraditional family structures (HE.K.7.2).

The majority of this content was removed before the second draft was issued.

Greenwald noted the new draft still includes such topics as “discuss how social determinants and health disparities can impact health” and “analyze various lifestyles and habits, and how they impact the multiple dimensions of health.”

“The problem with draft two is they just moved these things around,” she said. “There’s eight chapters and they had these things under ‘Human Growth and Development.’ Those examples I just read to you are from chapters one and six.”

Greenwald also spoke against critical race theory.

The academic movement is based on Marxism, she said.

“The ‘three stools’ to collectivize a society is to take away morality, instill ideology and revise history,” Greenwald said.