Revive Ministries plans 2 events to benefit programs

HASTINGS — Revive Ministries of Hastings has two events planned to benefit its programs.

First up is the 11th annual Recovery in the Park Celebration set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Chautauqua Park, 2219 W. Fifth St., in Hastings.

The event will include a free barbecue serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Those attending are welcome to bring a dessert to share if they wish.

Free ice cream from Special Scoops will also be available.

This family-oriented event also includes face painting, a dunk tank, T-shirt launching, and other kids games and activities.

There is no charge to attend, but donations are always appreciated.

The Stomp Out Addiction Mud Run is set for Saturday, July 31, at Camp Augustine south of Grand Island. Registration for the 5K run/1 mile walk starts at 8 a.m. with the race beginning at 9.

Advance registration is $25 per person or $75 for a four-person team for adults; or $10 per person or $30 per team for youth 12 and younger. Registration on race day will be $10 more. Teams can be all male, all female, or co-ed. Prizes will be awarded to first-place winners. Register online at getmeregistered.com/ReviveMud Run/ .

Proceeds from the run will be used to fund a program at Horizon Recovery and Counseling. For more information, call 402-462-2066 or check online at www.reviveinc.org