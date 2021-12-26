Rhymes from 2021 now that it’s almost done

Farewell we say to the year 2021
A year we hoped would bring about the return of fun.
But then along came omicron and also delta.
The bad news it seemed to keep on us a-pelta.
It remains hard to believe the events of Jan. 6.
And harder to believe opinions of those are mixed.
But as more and more people appear before jurists,
Some still claim these were all misunderstood tourists.
Others say the actions were needed for a stolen election.
But even they seem afraid to utter the word insurrection.
If for Biden some dark forces found ways to cheat
Why didn’t they also steal a convenient Senate seat?
As COVID rages on, more people seem to have medical degrees.
Joe Rogan. Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. Let’s just freeze.
I can’t handle hearing one even more “Do your research”
Only to have someone take real expert advice to besmirch.
It was at points hard for any good news for one to see.
Then we got the true breakthrough and Britney was free!
Ms. Spears could finally use the money from her songs.
Now if only Nickelback was imprisoned for musical wrongs.
After a year delay we got the 2020 Olympic Games
Where Simone Biles was again one of the biggest names.
But it wasn’t because of more gold medal wealth.
Instead it was important lessons about mental health.
Throughout the year of bad news there was never a dearth
It was hardly a blip that a surprise asteroid just missed Earth.
Remembering all the crazy stuff could cause a brain sprain.
Did the president really just get impeached once again?
Famous lives were lost that made you think, “Oh, heck.”
I’ll miss Larry King, Norm McDonald and Alex Trebek.
Then there were the additions of COVID-caused lives lost.
Staggering totals and tragically such a huge, huge cost.
Then we took a break to snicker with our immature pal.
Who couldn’t crack a joke when a ship plugged the Suez Canal?
Nothing could move. It was major gridlock for all to see.
It was more amusing than the lack of accomplishment in D.C.
Did anybody cash in this year upon a successful wager
About a White House controversy about a dog named Major?
The young pup bit two people there in March! Oh, the horror!
And by the end of the year the dog was shown to the exit door.
Breaking news: Kim and Kanye announce their divorce!
Meh ... tell me instead if Baby Yoda mastered the force.
Then there was plenty about the royals over in Britain.
Can someone explain the American obsession with them again?
Nebraska football suffered close loss after close loss.
Which forced Scott Frost to become a ruthless boss.
Some assistant coaches headed out amid major changes
As Husker Nation hopes that Frost did the right arranges.
Someone seemed to take offense whenever something was said.
There were debates about Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head.
But I have one answer for which I still strongly jones:
What the hell was up with those 2020 mysterious drones?
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com