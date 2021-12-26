Rhymes from 2021 now that it’s almost done

Farewell we say to the year 2021

A year we hoped would bring about the return of fun.

But then along came omicron and also delta.

The bad news it seemed to keep on us a-pelta.

It remains hard to believe the events of Jan. 6.

And harder to believe opinions of those are mixed.

But as more and more people appear before jurists,

Some still claim these were all misunderstood tourists.

Others say the actions were needed for a stolen election.

But even they seem afraid to utter the word insurrection.

If for Biden some dark forces found ways to cheat

Why didn’t they also steal a convenient Senate seat?

As COVID rages on, more people seem to have medical degrees.

Joe Rogan. Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. Let’s just freeze.

I can’t handle hearing one even more “Do your research”