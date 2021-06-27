Rhythm City Casino Resort provides glimpse of what’s to come in Grand Island

He is proud that Rhythm City has delivered what casinos are intended to do, which is to create jobs, further economic development “and be partners in the community.”

People know they will be taken care of at Rhythm City, Hyder said. They know they can come and have a good time, “and it doesn’t matter if you are a gamer or a non-gamer.”

Some people come just to dine at Ruthie’s, he said. Others dine at Ruthie’s and then come downstairs to the casino. Some come for Robert’s Buffet.

When fully staffed, the casino has 480 to 490 employees, most of whom are full time.

Rhythm City is one of three casinos in the Quad Cities area, which is home to about 475,000 people.

Rock Island is home to Jumer’s Casino & Hotel. It has a 205-room hotel.

The Isle Casino Hotel at Bettendorf is part of Caesars Entertainment. It has 514 rooms.

Rhythm City, built at a cost of $110 million, opened in June 2016.

In a competitive market, Hyder said, Rhythm City has attracted more than 50% of the local gambling dollar for the last couple of years.

The casino, he said, is operated responsibly.