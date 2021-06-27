Rhythm City Casino Resort provides glimpse of what’s to come in Grand Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Rhythm City Casino Resort has many of the same features that are likely to be found at the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.
The properties share the same owner — Elite Casino Resorts.
Rhythm City Casino Resort, which is five years old, is right next to Interstate 80 and also close to Interstate 74 at Davenport, Iowa.
On the top floor is an elegant restaurant, Ruthie’s Steaks and Seafood. In addition to top-notch food, the restaurant offers a great view of the surrounding area.
Two other restaurants are on the main floor.
One of them is the Draft Day Sports Lounge.
Draft Day is home to the Elite Sportsbook. But Draft Day customers have no obligation to bet on sporting events. Draft Day is basically a sports bar with a happening atmosphere and plenty of televisions.
It’s not yet known if the Grand Island restaurant will have a sports lounge.
But it will have a Ruthie’s and a Robert’s Buffet.
That buffet is on the main floor, next to the sports lounge at Rhythm City.
In the past, Robert’s Buffet was open seven days a week. The hours have been reduced because of COVID-19 and the area’s labor shortage.
The buffet currently is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Fridays and Saturdays, the cost is $27.99 for adults and $13.99 for kids 6 to 12. The Sunday brunch is $21.99 for adults and $10.99 for children 6 to 12.
The two restaurants are named after Ruth and Robert Kehl, who founded Elite Casino Resorts. Robert passed away in 2013. Ruth is 79.
Their son, Daniel Kehl, is Elite Casino Resorts’ chief executive officer. Another son, Bobby, is executive director.
The six-story Davenport structure includes a 106-room hotel and a 37,000-square-foot casino that’s open 24 hours a day.
Rhythm City has a “very high-end spa,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. The spa is equal to any you’d find at Scottsdale, Ariz., he said.
Patrons have easy access to the Rhythm Room, which hosts live music, speakers and other events.
Musicians on the schedule included Lindsay Bowman on June 25, Erica Martin on June 26, a Madonna/Lady Gaga tribute show July 2 and Jay Allen on July 15. On July 10, people will be able to watch an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at the Rhythm Room.
Rhythm City also has an event center, which holds 2,200 people standing and 1,600 people seated. The upcoming schedule includes a Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute show July 16, Tab Benoit on Aug. 12, the Beach Boys on Aug. 15, the Little River Band on Sept. 4, George Thorogood and the Destroyers on Sept. 5, a Selena tribute show Oct. 22 and Scotty McCreery on Oct. 30.
Former NFL player Rocky Bleier spoke on Friday. Upcoming concerts will feature Gladys Knight and Boyz II Men.
Rhythm City Casino Resort also includes a pool, a wellness center, coat check and a store called The Market.
Speaking of the hotel and casino, General Manager Mo Hyder said, “what we’ve accomplished here has been pretty exciting.”
The facility is beautiful, Hyder said.
He is proud that Rhythm City has delivered what casinos are intended to do, which is to create jobs, further economic development “and be partners in the community.”
People know they will be taken care of at Rhythm City, Hyder said. They know they can come and have a good time, “and it doesn’t matter if you are a gamer or a non-gamer.”
Some people come just to dine at Ruthie’s, he said. Others dine at Ruthie’s and then come downstairs to the casino. Some come for Robert’s Buffet.
When fully staffed, the casino has 480 to 490 employees, most of whom are full time.
Rhythm City is one of three casinos in the Quad Cities area, which is home to about 475,000 people.
Rock Island is home to Jumer’s Casino & Hotel. It has a 205-room hotel.
The Isle Casino Hotel at Bettendorf is part of Caesars Entertainment. It has 514 rooms.
Rhythm City, built at a cost of $110 million, opened in June 2016.
In a competitive market, Hyder said, Rhythm City has attracted more than 50% of the local gambling dollar for the last couple of years.
The casino, he said, is operated responsibly.
“As we all know, holding a gaming license is a privilege. We obviously take that very seriously,” Hyder said. “We comply with everything that’s required of us.”
At Rhythm City, smoking is allowed in the casino and in designated areas. Smoking is also allowed at the Isle Casino.
Following Illinois state law, Jumer’s does not allow smoking.
It’s not yet known if smoking will be allowed in the Grand Island casino.
“We will follow whatever the Nebraska state laws will allow or disallow,” said Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak.
Hyder said the busiest casino in Iowa is Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack and Hotel in Altoona, which offers promise for Grand Island and its combination with horse racing at Fonner Park.
In addition to table games, poker and slots, Prairie Meadows, which is located just northeast of Des Moines along I-80, offers live thoroughbred and quarter horse races.
Supporters of the Grand Island facility hope to realize that same synergy.
The three Quad Cities casinos bring a number of benefits to the community, including visitation, overnight stays and economic development. The properties also help lure business meetings and conventions.
Herrell with Visit Quad Cities said gatherings of 200 people and fewer “is our sweet spot.”
“Gaming is such a big piece of what we do and what we’re known for as a market,” he said.